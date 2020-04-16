Banksy Unveils His Latest 'rat-infested' Graffiti As He Works From Bathroom Amid Lockdown

If inspiration can strike anywhere, Banksy seems to have experienced his latest brainwave in the bathroom. The famous -- yet anonymous -- British graffiti artist has unveiled his latest artwork on Instagram as he shared pictures of his bathroom walls covered in his famous rat stencil charcoal drawings.

As most countries in the world are under lockdown to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, the graffiti genius too has been forced to abandon the streets and stay at home. However, unlike many of us, the rebel artist has gone a step ahead and chosen to work from bathroom, flattening the new norm.

Take a look at the post here:

Banksy's Rats in Quarantine

Banksy's new artwork is a series of five pictures that show rats having a ball in his bathroom -- squirting toothpaste, hanging from light fixtures, swinging form towel hooks, wheeling on toilet roll and even taking a leak on the toilet seat. No wonder Banksy's 'wife hates it when he works from home' and the artist, in a tongue in cheek note, elucidated her sentiments in the caption of his post.

One of Banksy's rats in the artwork can be seen marking out the number of days spent in lockdown, hitting a chord with the prevailing mood. While people are exploring life in quarantine and invigorated neighbourhood communion despite social distancing, the lockdown has been hard for everyone with grim news on coronavirus crisis flooding mainstream and social media.

Rats in charcoal stencils are quintessential to Banky's craft, representing a range of inspirations and expressions in his socio-politically charged artworks. In this quarantine artwork, Banksy's rats seem symbolic of a full house at home during the lockdown.

Banksy's Iconic Artworks

The anonymous British artist was first sported for his graffitis in as early as the 1990s and has been active on the streets of the United Kingdom for over three decades now.

Banksy catapulted to millennial fame in 2018 for his iconic 'Girl with a Balloon' painting that self shredded in a trap frame designed by the artist himself, seconds after it was sold for over $1.09 million (£1 million) at an auction. The artwork is said to have doubled in value after that and the painting, which is now called 'Love is in the Bin', is now valued for at least $2.18 million (£2 million) by art experts.

His most recent artwork was a Valentine's Day-themed mural on the side of a house in Bristol, United Kingdom. The graffiti showed a young girl firing red flowers from a slingshot to mark the celebrated day of love. However, the artwork was defaced within 48 hours of its appearance.

