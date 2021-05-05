Batman/Fortnite Zero Point #2 Introduces New Batman & Catwoman Suit To The Game Shop

The highly-anticipated crossover involving the DC Comics universe and the Epic Games battle royale, Batman/Fortnite Zero Point #2 has finally made its debut today on May 5. The Issue #1 of the crossover gave comic readers a chance to unlock the Rebirth Harley Quinn Skin. Now, with Batman/Fortnite Zero Point #2, new costumes of Batman and Catwoman have made it to Fornite’s item shop. In a recent interview with ComicBook, Zero Point artist Reilly Brown revealed the creative decisions behind the new costumes in the series.

Reilly Brown said that Batman’s costume is a sudden change. According to him, Batman’s costume doesn’t evolve so much to kind of show how much time, he has been in the loop and what he has been up to. On the contrary, Catwoman’s costume is much of slow evolution over course of the issues. In the crossover, gamers will see her replace one piece of the Catwoman costume at a time. In addition to this, the possible debut of Catwoman skin is yet in question. However, the Batman skin has made its surprise appearance in the Fortnite item shop on Tuesday night.

For the unversed, the Zero Point readers who will successfully manage to unlock all six codes across the comic’s issue will be able to gain the Batman Zero skin at no extra charge. Going by the title, Batman/Fortnite Zero Point #2, readers get a hint that DC’s Dark Knight has been thrown in the Fornite Island’s battle royale to use his time in the game’s short loop to try to survive and form new allies. Talking about the same, Zero point writer, Christos Gage told the portal that he thought it was cool because they aren’t just throwing Batman on Fortnite island to fight some Fortnite characters by they are also revealing interesting stuff for how the entire world looks like.

The announcement of the costume change came via a new trailer, which showcases the Dark Knight building a new suit to replace his old one that was destroyed in his many, many battles. The Zero Outfit comes with an axe and some new armour, allowing Batman to make quick work of the sniper he encounters at the end of the promo. Check it out below

Never give up ðŸ¦‡ Answer the call with the Batman Zero Outfit, available now in the @FortniteGame Shop!#BatmanFortnite: ZERO POINT #2 is out now in comic shops and on #DCUniverseInfinite: https://t.co/5W1S3LFmrZ pic.twitter.com/mdqaRYqLpq — Batman (@DCBatman) May 5, 2021

IMAGE: BATMAN OFFICIAL TWITTER