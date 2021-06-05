Bear Grylls Reacts To Tamil Nadu Kid's Guinness Winning Hula Hooping, Here's What He Said

British adventurer Bear Grylls on Friday reacted to the Tamil Nadu child’s viral video who was seen hula hooping while climbing stairs. Shared by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on its Instagram handle, the clip portrayed the South Indian kid named Aadhav Sugumar climbing 50 stairs in just about 8.28 seconds all the while hula hooping. The footage left many astonished at the talented boy’s skills including the adventurer Bear Grills who wrote, “Well done Aadhav!”.

“Fastest time to climb 50 stairs whilst hula hooping, 18.28 secs by Aadhav Sugumar,” GWR said, sharing a video alongside. It further informed in a blog post that the child who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, broke the record on 10 April 2021. “Aadhav has been practicing hula hooping for two years and decided to test his skills with a Guinness World Records title,” the agency wrote. The internet admired the child’s potential saying that it would be difficult to climb 50 stairs in 18 seconds even without the hula hoop. “Would that also beat the record or set the record for doing it barefoot,” one said, noticing that the Chennai kid wasn’t wearing any comfortable shoes. “I can’t even get up 10 stairs without needing a break!!! Good job kid!!!” lauded another.

Chennai Hoopers’ multiple Guinness World Records

A talented group of hula hoopers called the ‘Chennai Hoopers’ had similarly last year won multiple Guinness World Records titles. A video shared on YouTube showed the group achieving their records and acing numerous moves. According to the clip shared, four members of the group managed to set a world record in four categories. While an 11-year-old managed to set a record for ‘most elbow passes with a hula hoop in one minute’, a 16-year-old set a record for most hula hoop rotations around the knee in one minute. Another eight-year-old also broke the record for most hula hoops rotations around the neck in one minute and last but not the least, a 13-year-old set a record for most hula hoops rotation on arm in one minute. The video features the four kids setting the record.

