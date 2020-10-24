Bengal Puja Pandal Shows Durga Idol Crowning Healthcare Worker Amid COVID-19

After the COVID-19-themed Durga Puja pandals went viral on social media, another goddess Durga idol is now winning netizens' hearts for paying tribute to the healthcare workers, who are battling at frontlines to save lives from the viral pandemic. News Agency ANI shared pictures of a Durga Puja pandal from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where an idol of goddess Durga can be seen crowning a female doctor.

West Bengal: A Durga Puja pandal in Murshidabad has installed idols paying tribute to healthcare workers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Gghz8XRIBY — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

Shoumodip Shonai, one of the organisers of the pandal told ANI that the theme of this year's Durga Puja for them is COVID-19, adding that it is to pay tribute to the health care workers across the country, who are risking their lives to battle the pandemic. Shonai further added that another purpose of the theme is to aware people of the viral disease, which is currently raging havoc across the globe. Netizens are appreciating the creativity of the artists and people involved in making the idol.

Other creative pandals

Several COVID-19 themed Durga Puja pandals have been set-up not just in West Bengal, but across India. In Hyderabad, a 31-feet-tall Durga statue has been installed in a pandal, where the goddess can be seen slaying a demon, depicted as coronavirus, with her trident. One of the organisers said that the statue captures the essence of the peoples' notion, who felt the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their lives just like a demon. Srinivas said that the eco-friendly statue, which is made up of clay and grass, were made by artists from Kolkata, West Bengal.

Telangana: A Hyderabad Durga Puja pandal shows Goddess Durga impaling a demon which represents coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/boEr4Ai2qJ — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

COVID-19 has become a first-choice theme for this year's Durga Puja celebrations as in Assam an idol has been installed which is made with expired medicines and injection vials. In West Bengal, artists created an idol that represents the frontline workers risking their lives in fighting the disease. A rather strange COVID-19 themed statue in Kolkata has also been installed where Chinese President Xi Jinping has replaced the demon that sits beneath the goddess Durga.

