Last Updated:

Bengaluru Man Takes His Desktop To Coffee Shop Amid Massive Flooding In City

While it is not unusual to witness people working from cafes on their laptops, the flood in B'luru recently forced a man to carry his desktop to a coffee shop.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Bengaluru

Image: Twitter/@sanketsahu


While it is not unusual to witness people working from home or from cafes on their laptops, the floods in Bengaluru recently forced a man to carry his desktop to a cafe. The post running viral on the internet shows a man setting up his desktop in a coffee shop as Bengaluru faces massive floods. 

The viral post was shared by a user on Twitter. In the photo, a man is seen working at a coffee shop in Bengaluru, where he has set up his desktop on a table. Sharing the picture, a user named Sanket Sahu expressed that a group was working from 'Third Wave Coffee' (TWC) with a "full-fledged desktop setup" because their offices had been flooded. He captioned the photo, "I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with "a full-fledged desktop setup" because their offices are flooded".

'Business continuity plan,' netizens say

The viral post has garnered around 1.8K likes and several retweets. A user wrote, "Lately, this has become very normal." A second user wrote, "if your startup moves their desktops to third wave coffee to maintain flow, I don’t care what your product is just DM me and I’ll invest $50k." A third user wrote, "lol I didn’t know TWC is that popular. Crazy."

READ | UK: Video of lightning striking roof of newly built home goes viral; Watch

Image: Twitter/@sanketsahu

READ | SBI employee dresses up as legendary King Mahabali to mark Onam, video goes viral; WATCH
READ | Tom Cruise's aerial stunt video goes viral online; fans call it 'Just Tom Cruise things'
READ | UK restaurant owner clarifies she 'made up' viral post on 'baby named Pakora'; here's why
READ | David Warner leaves three-word comment on Virat Kohli's viral post for wife Anushka Sharma
First Published:
COMMENT