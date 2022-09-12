Bengaluru Man Takes His Desktop To Coffee Shop Amid Massive Flooding In City

While it is not unusual to witness people working from home or from cafes on their laptops, the floods in Bengaluru recently forced a man to carry his desktop to a cafe. The post running viral on the internet shows a man setting up his desktop in a coffee shop as Bengaluru faces massive floods.

The viral post was shared by a user on Twitter. In the photo, a man is seen working at a coffee shop in Bengaluru, where he has set up his desktop on a table. Sharing the picture, a user named Sanket Sahu expressed that a group was working from 'Third Wave Coffee' (TWC) with a "full-fledged desktop setup" because their offices had been flooded. He captioned the photo, "I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with "a full-fledged desktop setup" because their offices are flooded".

I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with "a full-fledged desktop setup" because their offices are flooded 🤯@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/35ooB1TOqU — Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) September 7, 2022

'Business continuity plan,' netizens say

The viral post has garnered around 1.8K likes and several retweets. A user wrote, "Lately, this has become very normal." A second user wrote, "if your startup moves their desktops to third wave coffee to maintain flow, I don’t care what your product is just DM me and I’ll invest $50k." A third user wrote, "lol I didn’t know TWC is that popular. Crazy."

Biggest irony would be if they are working on smart city solutions — Abhijeet Anand (@anandabhijeet1) September 8, 2022

legit ride or die situation — Aditi Chopra🧚‍♀️ (@aditichoprax) September 7, 2022

Didn't know this is what constitutes "business continuity plan" 😅😂 — Sandeep (@sandyydk) September 7, 2022

Image: Twitter/@sanketsahu