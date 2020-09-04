Bengaluru Artist Paints Beautiful Graffiti On Walls And Roads To Create COVID-19 Awareness

As novel coronavirus cases spiked in the nations across the world, the graffiti and cityscape artists had headed out for creative expression to paint coronavirus-themed street arts to caution people against the malignant disease. Now, a series of paintings clad the random walls in India as an artist based in Bengaluru decided to spread awareness via his artistic representation of the global health crisis. As the country is currently witnessing a peak with an onslaught of COVID-19 cases daily, muralist Baadal Nanjundaswamy cautioned people to wear protective coverage and use hand sanitizers as a health safety measure to save lives. According to an ANI report, his aim was to “create awareness” via art.

“I saw that people were not following the rules and so I wanted to inform them through my art. Now, visuals are important as people connect to it,” ANI quoted the street artists as saying. “I made the paintings to create awareness about COVID-19 and I have got a good response. This was my contribution to society. It was difficult to come out and paint with so many restrictions,” he added. While people retreated at home by evening, cityscape artist Nanjundaswamy articulated COVID-19 messages by painting graffiti on previously blank walls of police stations, markets, back of homes, shutters, pillars, and roads to send out a message of precaution to the residents of Bengaluru amid these challenging times of crisis.

Bengaluru: An artist drew paintings on streets and walls, depicting people wearing masks in an attempt to highlight the importance of usage of masks. They also drew murals of the #coronavirus. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/aXUfsUfMN8 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

His name is @baadalvirus & we are proud of him. — ಶರಣು J Sheelvanth (@Sharanusheelvan) September 3, 2020

Read: Odisha's COVID-19 Tally Jumps To 1,16,678 With Over 3,200 Fresh Cases

Read: Telangana Continues To See Surge In COVID-19 Cases; 2,478 More Infections

“In the pandemic, we saw people not wearing masks, especially the uneducated ones,” ANI quoted a viewer, cited as a student. “After seeing these paintings, they started taking necessary precautions such as social distancing and washing hands. Several artists have also got inspired by these paintings,” he stressed.

They learn how to "stay safe"

The urban artist took to public spaces to draw artistic pieces that represented the society in the pandemic—the public donned masks, medics, and frontline workers toiled in the battle against the coronavirus in the forefront and people exercising caution to inspire those who don’t. Appreciating the cityscape artists’ creative expression that’s making a difference in the city, another student, Shalini was quoted by AP as saying, "There are so many kids. When they see these paintings, they will learn how to stay safe during this pandemic. The paintings have different messages which are delivered in a creative way.”

Read: COVID-19:Seven More Deaths Recorded In Rajasthan

Read: Maharashtra Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive, Hospitalised

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.