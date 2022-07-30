Last Updated:

'Better Than One I Got Now': Refrigerator Ad From 66 Years Ago Leaves Netizens Amazed

A video that has been doing rounds on the internet shows an old advertisement for a fridge from 1956, which makes people rethink on technology.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
FRIDGE

Image: Twitter/@lostinhist0ry


In a world full of emerging technologies, one can see advancements of various types day by day. These technologies have made human life much easier and more flexible. Be it travelling from one part of the world to the other in a matter of a few hours or having different kinds of devices to ease the various domestic chores and day-to-day activities, technological progress has become a major boon for humans. The devices have also advanced by leaps and bounds, with many appliances, machines and electronic items having newer functions with every upgrade.  

However, a recent video made netizens feel that despite various technological advancements, a refrigerator from 1956 is much better than the fridges from today. 

The video opens up to show the refrigerator featured in the ad displaying various facilities that refrigerators nowadays are not equipped with. The model could be seen displaying the various compartments with its facilities in the black-and-white ad.  On the door, there was one was a section to keep bottles, another for cheeses, and one more compartment for butter. Below that, there was a place to keep fruits and vegetables, and the compartment was also detachable. The other levels of the fridge were with a sliding facility to easily pick items at the back. The compartment for frozen items also stood out, with a section enabling one to get ice cubes by just pushing it across a facility. 

READ | 'Infinite stories': Viral digital art blows the internet away, video stuns netizens; Watch

The video was shared by a Twitter account named 'Lost in history' with a caption, "Why’s this 66-year-old fridge better than the one I got now".

Netizens' Reactions 

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 11.2 million views accompanied by retweets and likes. The technology left netizens impressed, sparking a flurry of comments. A user wrote, "They still have these around? How I get one custom made? this is too cool." "This right here. a lot of the times innovative ideas back then were centered around improving the quality of life rather than tryna come up w/ something that’ll make you the most money (sic)". Another netizen commented, "They actually manufactured quality goods back then. Made to last for 20+ years. Now everything is made to last 3 to 5 years or break right after a warranty expires".

READ | Internet dotes bride seen enjoying, eating & dancing at her wedding in viral video | Watch
READ | 'Wake-up call from this cutie': Elephant greets woman sleeping in hotel room; video viral
READ | Ben Affleck falls asleep on cruise while on honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, pic goes viral
READ | Johnny Depp shares sweet moment with little fan dressed as Jack Sparrow; video goes viral
First Published:
COMMENT