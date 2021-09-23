Following the footsteps of English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bangla, the Bhojpuri film industry has jumped on the bandwagon to create its own version of the popular song Manike Mage Hithe (In My Heart). On September 19, a Bhojpuri version of the song was posted on YouTube and has since gone viral.

The wonderful music of Manike Mage Hithe has attracted both fans and celebrities. With a lighthearted melody and a lively folk beat. This song also has a rap by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. The song has received over 116 million views on YouTube since its initial release. A number of well-known singers have modified it into English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla, and other languages. On social media, the Bhojpuri version of the song Litti chokha tora khilayen is now popular. Ranjan composed the song, Gypsy Soul and Rishi Abhishek wrote the lyrics, and Gypsy Soul performed rap in the track.

The video has garnered over 16,986 views since it was shared. In the comments section, netizens have poured their hearts out. "Best bhojpuri version #gypsysoul," said a user. Another said, "Goon on ya mate." "Gajab.. You nailed it bro," said the third.

Amitabh Bachchan shares edited video from ‘Kaalia’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram and Twitter accounts shared a video of him grooving to the iconic song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai from Kaalia. However, the original track was replaced with the viral Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. Bachchan in the caption of the post wrote, "T 3998 - क्या किया .. क्या हो गया 🤣🤣 !

But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ ..edited here to my KALIA song by the genius NAVYA NAVELI..BUT honestly Manike.. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening.. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB".

Yohani of 'Manike Mage Hithe,' a Sri Lankan musician, will perform in India shortly. She will perform at Studio XO in Gurugram (Haryana) on September 30 and Heart Cup Coffee in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on October 3. (Telangana). Supermoon #NowTrending is the name of the event.

Image: RIFNAS_OFFICIAL/Twitter