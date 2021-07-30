Birthday Party Gone Wrong: Woman Nearly Loses Eyesight After Friends Smash Face Into Cake

In recent years, smashing a person's face into their birthday cake has become a strange tradition. This activity can be hazardous to those celebrating their anniversary, as well as wasting a perfectly beautiful and delicious cake. The dangers of smashing someone's face into a cake have recently gone viral in the form of an eye injury on social media.

During a birthday party, a woman's face was crushed by a piece of cake. It is clear from the photo that she suffered an injury above her eye and narrowly avoided losing her sight. Antonio Lagginger, a user on Facebook, was the first to share three photos from the incident.

Wooden stick got stuck in eyelid

It was possible to see wooden spikes protruding from a cake that had been cut in one of these clicks. Second, a spike is seen stuck to the woman's upper eyelid. Third, her eye is bandaged. The user reported that the woman had just cut her birthday cake when the incident occurred. They smashed her face into it just as she was about to turn around and leave. A wooden stick got stuck in her eyelid because it was a layered cake, and blood immediately oozing out. Friends rushed her to a nearby hospital when she began screaming in pain. Doctors removed the wooden spike and bandaged the area.

Fortunately, doctors determined that her pupil was only a few inches away from the injury site. For those who partake in this strange tradition, this post is a public service announcement. Cakes with multiple layers are sometimes held together with wooden, metal, or plastic sticks. This word of caution has come as a rude shock to many, judging by the number of shares on the post. The post has been shared more than 4.5 lakh times as of this writing.

