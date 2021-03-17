Bottega Veneta Sells 'telephone Cord' Necklace At Whopping Price; Can You Guess The Cost?

Bottega Veneta, a luxury fashion designer has designed a necklace that resembles a telephone cord. The designer has made it look like a classic landline telephone wire which was used during 90's and early 2000's. It is not the design but the price that has shocked the netizens. The post shared by an Instagram page Diet Prada has drawn comparison and people were quick to troll the company.

Bottega Veneta telephone cord necklace

Diet Prada on its Instagram account shared the picture of Bottega Veneta's latest necklace picture. The post consists of a collage of the necklace that is priced at $2000 and also coiled telephone cords worth $5 to show the difference. The necklace pieces are available in both purple and green colours. The necklace comes with enamelled sterling silver and comes with hook fastening. As per reports, the Milan based company said that their enamel jewellery pays tribute to artisans in Venice. They added that the design mimics the sculptural character of traditional Venetian glasswork.

Since being shared, the post has gathered the attention of netizens and has got more than 110K likes. People took to the comments section to express how the necklace pieces were overpriced. One user wrote, "They are really just reaching into the junk drawer eyes closed and slapping 2k on whatever comes out." Another user wrote, "This is ridiculous." Another person commented, "I made my mom this same bracelet for Mother's day when i was like 6."

Bottega Veneta's Ramen noodle heels

Meanwhile, Bottega Veneta is known for launching unusual creations. They had also launched a pair of heels, which looked exactly like Ramen heels and the Instagram handle Diet Prada was the first to quickly compare the pictures of those heels with a picture of Ramen noodles. The heels were from the pre-fall 2020 collection of Bottega Veneta. The brand was trolled by several meme pages on social media and soon it became a trending meme online.

