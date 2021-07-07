Brazilian Body Modification Addict Cuts Off 2 Fingers, Adds Two Silver Tusks To His Teeth

A body modification enthusiast from Brazil has undergone a surgery where he has got his fingers chopped and tusks implanted in shocking series of gruesome procedures. 44-year-old Michel Faro do Prado who is from the shore of Praia Grande in So Paulo, is called 'human satan' owing to his significant physical alterations and demonic look.

Michel chose to have one of his middle fingers amputated and a set of silver tusks implanted in his mouth for about 5,000 Brazilian reais.

Michael 'likes' modifying his body parts

Removal of one of his middle fingers is not the first time Michel has done something like this. Apparently, he has had previous experience with cutting off body parts. He claimed to be the third person in the world to have the tip of his nose removed last year, a treatment that is extremely hazardous and has unknown long-term health implications.

He has four horns on both sides of his head. Almost all of his body parts are covered with tattoos, his eyeballs included. His wife has assisted him in achieving his distinctive appearance as she is an expert in body modification.

'Human Satan' Michael has high pain tolerance

Michael stated that he liked blackwork and brutal tattooing and had a high pain tolerance. His wife, who specialises in the field, came up with some ideas. He further mentioned that he was committed to getting the body of his dreams, one that would become a work of art and tattoos and that he would be willing to put up with some discomfort.

He continues, "The truth is that there are some alterations that would be nearly impossible to perform without anaesthetic, and I would love to be free of discomfort. But if I have to go through suffering in order to attain my goals, I will!"

Similar instances around the world

Back in 2015, a Venezuelan resident, Henry Damon also had his nose removed to resemble the antagonist Red Skull from the Captain America movie. Similarly, another Colombian, Eric Hincapie, had his nose removed after surgery in order to obtain a "flat face" similar to that of a skeleton.

Image- @diabaopraddo/Instagram

