Brazilian Model Who Married Herself Set To Divorce Herself As She 'met Someone Special'

A Brazilian Model recently made a buzz when she announced that she has been getting a divorce from herself, after admitting that she has found someone else. This incident came into prominence when a model named Cris Galera chose to marry herself in a proper, formal wedding during the month of September this year. The decision to marry herself was taken as she was fed up with depending on men.

According to the Daily Star, during the time of her wedding, the 33-year-old model claimed that she was not 'disappointed' for not having a groom, but rather looking forward to living alone. However, after 3 months, she has now decided to divorce herself. Cris, who is from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, revealed that she has now found "someone special" and has begun to fall in love.

'I started to believe in love the moment I met someone else special'

While talking about her marriage, the Brazilian model said, "I was happy while it lasted," and added, "I started to believe in love the moment I met someone else special," the Mirror reported. Further, Cris remarked in September when asked about marrying herself, "I reached a point where I matured, I realised that I am a strong and determined woman. I was always afraid of being alone, but I realised that I needed to learn to feel good about myself. When that happened, I decided to celebrate it."

Cris Galera was photographed in a bridal look with a big bright smile, outside a Catholic church in her home Brazil on her wedding day, flaunting her tattoos in a lovely deep white gown. Meanwhile, Cris, on the other hand, was disappointed to get harsh remarks from trolls once she uploaded her wedding picture. "I decided that I would no longer read the hate comments. People's opinion will not change what I think or add anything to it," Cris said, according to the Mirror.

While uploading her wedding photographs, she captioned it, "I am celebrating my Self love and I want to inspire other women to boost their self-esteem... I am getting thousands of messages from men and women all over the world wanting to marry me... it's a shame because I won't divorce myself soon."

