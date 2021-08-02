Bride Helps Her Groom Get Ready On Their Wedding Day; Watch Viral Video Here

Internet is filled with videos of people doing interesting stuff at their weddings, to make their special day, grand and memorable. Another such video that redefines couple goals has gone viral on social media platforms and is widely shared by people with their friends and family members.

The video has gained many eyeballs because it features something, that is not usually seen. In the video, the bride was seen dressing up his groom for their big day. The video features a bride, who is beautifully dressed and is ready for the wedding, donning a spectacular wedding lehenga and a groom who is yet to get ready for the wedding ceremony. Then the video shows, that bride takes up the task of dressing his best man. She does her make-up, putting on a light makeup look on him and then helps him wear the traditional wedding attire.

The video doesn’t end here, in the end as the groom gets ready, he and the bride share a tender moment, where the groom kisses the bride on her forehead. The video was shared on the page 'Weddings. in', on Instagram, which is a wedding planner group in India. The caption read, "Find yourself a bride that dresses you up with so much love and aplomb! Here's to this stunning couple."

Watch the viral wedding video here-

The video was hugely viewed and has over 12,000 likes on it. The video was a first where the bride was seen sneaking upon the groom’s room and not only she meets him before the wedding, she also does all that which is unusual. In the comments on the post, a user pointed out, “Brides are usually not allowed to meet the groom before the wedding”, pointing out the same, other wrote, “Are hamare yha Shaadi k pehle Dulhan Dulhan ko milne nhi dete😂”, while third one found it to be “super cute”.

Weddings. in keeps coming up with several videos of such kind, Check more of such cute wedding related videos here--

Image Credit: Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.