Bride Reveals Her Plans Of Eating Food After Wedding Rituals, Watch The Funny Video

A video has surfaced on social media in which a bride is talking about pre-wedding dieting. While the bride Upasana is getting ready for her big day, she talked about how she was not able to eat since the day before due to the pre-wedding ritual. In the video, she revealed that she has lost five kilograms for the wedding and she now planning to eat after the wedding ceremony is over. The video has struck a chord with netizens who took to the comments section to express their reactions to the funny clip.

Bride's plans of eating food after wedding

The video shared by witty_wedding on Instagram shows a person attaching her hair with her wedding attire while she is talking about her dieting. In the video, she admits that she plans to eat after the wedding rituals are over. In the video, the bride revealed that she could not get a chance to eat during the pre-wedding function a day before. She added that she got a chance to eat in the evening but ate very little food as she did not feel hungry. She goes on to say that she did not even have her breakfast, not even tea. She further said that after the wedding ceremony is over, she would tell her husband to hand over the food plate. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 1700 likes and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to share their views on the hilarious video. Some of the users related their situation to the bride while others talked about how they will manage on their wedding day. One user commented, "She is still happy without food. I don't know what will happen on my D-Day, god save me." Another user commented, "Gorgeous girl didn't have to torture herself by not eating." Another individual commented, "this is definitely gonna be me." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: witty_wedding/Instagram

