Bride Wants Wedding Guests To Fund Her Wedding; Netizens Call It 'tacky Way Of Asking'

There are several incidents where couples plan unique things for their wedding. Now, a bizarre incident came to notice where a bride (who does not work), wants her wedding guests to pay for everything from the photographer to her honeymoon.

The viral incident was shared by a Reddit user, who wrote, "Bride wants guests to pay for EVERYTHING". Meanwhile, in the post, the user wrote, "So an acquaintance is getting married and sent their wedding website/registry. Now this person wants an over-the-top (for her lifestyle) kind of wedding. They don't work, only their partner does, yet the cost of the wedding is about 30k right now. How do I know this? Their registry only has cash funds for every single vendor + a regular cash fund and honeymoon fund". The user added, "They said absolutely no gifts, only contributions to the funds. Everything from the videographer, to the wedding dress, and even mani-pedis costs are on there".

"Supposed to be a guest count of 125 so I guess they expect everyone to contribute at least $250. Mind you, this is all a group of younger people that haven't even finished college yet or have kids", the post further read. People were taken aback by the bride's valour to ask her guests for funds. The post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet.

'Weddings are not fundraisers'

The viral post has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 307 upvotes accompanied by several comments. The post has also prompted many to express their views. "I’m thinking this is going to need a post-wedding update about how this works out for them. Please update!!, a user wrote. A second user commented, "Just call it your honeymoon fund and use it for whatever you want. The onus is still on the couple to budget properly. Just keep it tactful and don’t let guests feel they’re funding your special day". A third user said, "Since this is only an acquaintance I think you should respond 'unable to attend' and pass on giving this entitled couple any money".

(Image: Unsplash)