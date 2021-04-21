British Woman Wants To Marry 93-year-old Chandelier Lumiere, Talks About 'objectophilia'

A woman from Britain, Amanda Liberty, is in a relationship with a 93-year-old German chandelier. She has expressed her desire to get married to the chandelier named 'Lumiere'. The woman reportedly opened up about having ‘objectophilia’, a condition in which a human develops feelings of love and romance towards inanimate objects.

British woman wants to marry chandelier

In an interview on Channel 4, the British woman told the host Steph McGovern that she does not see the chandelier as an object as most people do. She then went on to describe Animism, which she said is a concept in which people sense energy in an inanimate object. According to her, the chandelier is not an object but a person who has energy. Take a look at some of her posts.

She further said that it was never a light bulb moment but it happened over time. She said that she was once in love with a drumkit but now she loves the German Chandelier. She said that she did not understand her feelings for a long time but now she has accepted herself. She said that she loves chandeliers and feels a great connection with them. Amanda also explained that despite all the difficulties, she has accepted herself. She said that despite being 'weird she is happy and content in her life.

Reportedly, Amanda has objectophilia and in this condition, a person is attracted to non-living objects. As per reports, Amanda has tattooed her arm with a picture of her dreams, chandelier 'Lumiere'. Amanda Liberty had her tattoo designed by the star of Tattoo Fixers, Alice Perrin on the hit television show. Liberty spotted the chandelier called Lumiere on an e-commerce platform and it was love at first sight for her. She first fell in love with a drum kit at the age of 14 and has since gone on to love the iconic Statue of Liberty, even changing her surname by deed poll to Liberty.

(Image Credits: AmandaLiberty/Instagram)