Bryan Cranston's Breaking Bad Underwear Could Fetch Rs 4.15 Lakh In Auction

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston's white underwear, which he wore in the first few episodes of the hit crime drama series, is set to be auctioned off. As part of an online auction, the underwear is expected to sell for as much as $5,000 or Rs 4,14,283. Cranston's character Walter White wore the white underwear in a desert scene in the pilot episode of the show.

Propstore Auction, who works with Los Angeles Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, will put out more than 1,000 articles to be sold off. The props and memorabilia related to many popular shows and films will also be available to the fans for buying. Cranston's white underwear from Breaking Bad has received a total of nine bids so far. Here's what the official website of Propstore Auction reads on the listing.

"Walter White's (as played by Bryan Cranston) underwear from Vince Gilligan's crime thriller series Breaking Bad. White wore his iconic tighty-whities throughout the series, starting when he first began cooking crystal meth with Jesse Pinkman in the pilot episode. Matching underwear also appeared in his closet throughout the series.''

As per the listing, Walter White wore the underwear throughout the entire course of the show. The listing added that due to the extensive use of the underwear, it has lost its elasticity to a large extent. Other props from popular films and TV shows such as James Cameron's Titanic, 21 Jump Street, Alien and Better Call Saul will also be available for auction.

About Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is an award-winning show from writer and director Vince Gilligan. Bryan Cranston worked alongside the likes of Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk throughout the five seasons of it. After the conclusion of the show in 2013, Bob Odenkirk was seen as Saul Goodman in the spin off show Better Call Saul, which served as a prequel to Breaking Bad. Recently, Cranston appeared in a commercial in which he revived his Breaking Bad character.