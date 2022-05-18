Last Updated:

Burger King Germany's Menu Of Weird Combo Leaves Netizens In Shock; 'playing Fear Factor'

The popular burger brand Burger King has come up with bizarre food combinations in Germany. Pictures of a German Burger King menu has gone viral on Twitter. 

Burger King

Image: Unsplash/Representative


Weird food combinations top the internet's trend list now and then. From Gulab Jamun Samosa to Momo Ice Cream Roll, people can find all kinds of fusion food recipes on social media sites. This time, the popular burger brand Burger King has come up with bizarre food combinations in Germany. Pictures of a German Burger King menu has gone viral on the microblogging site. 

Netizens stunned by the weird combinations introduced by Burger King could not stop themselves from reacting to the menu. One user wrote, "our burger king launched a strawberry jam burger as well but the combination in germany is so much crazier." Another user wrote, "May someone of my non-German mutuals explain German Burger King to me:" Another netizen wrote, "Burger King Germany really selling the Jelly Patty." Another user wrote, "the devil works hard but germany burger king works harder." Some of the netizens even pointed out that it was part of promotional campaign for mother's day. Some of the combinations sold by Burger King included Fried Egg and Banana, Fish Fingers and Applesauce, Cucumber and Jam, Straw Ice cream and fries, Vanilla Ice Cream and Olives, Cream and Gherkins. Take a look at some of the netizens reactions: 

Burger King introduces Pregnancy Whooper for Mother's Day 

Burger King Germany's new menu created quite a buzz on social media. However, all these food items were being advertised for just one day at one restaurant in Berlin. The pictures of the menu were all part of Burger King's Pregnancy Whooper introduced for mother's day. According to the statement released by the American fast-food chain, the Pregnancy Whooper had been introduced for all pregnant women and mothers at the Burger King restaurant Tempelhofer Damm for free in Berlin. Burger King Germany's website said that they conducted a survey of expecting mothers and asked them about their pregnancy cravings. The burger brand then turned the survey's most popular meal combinations into Pregnancy Whoopers. The survey was conducted between January 5 to January 14 using an online questionnaire and 1,070 women aged between 16 to 44 years were included in the survey. 

Image: Unsplash/Representative

