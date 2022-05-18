Burger King Germany's Menu Of Weird Combo Leaves Netizens In Shock; 'playing Fear Factor'

Weird food combinations top the internet's trend list now and then. From Gulab Jamun Samosa to Momo Ice Cream Roll, people can find all kinds of fusion food recipes on social media sites. This time, the popular burger brand Burger King has come up with bizarre food combinations in Germany. Pictures of a German Burger King menu has gone viral on the microblogging site.

Netizens stunned by the weird combinations introduced by Burger King could not stop themselves from reacting to the menu. One user wrote, "our burger king launched a strawberry jam burger as well but the combination in germany is so much crazier." Another user wrote, "May someone of my non-German mutuals explain German Burger King to me:" Another netizen wrote, "Burger King Germany really selling the Jelly Patty." Another user wrote, "the devil works hard but germany burger king works harder." Some of the netizens even pointed out that it was part of promotional campaign for mother's day. Some of the combinations sold by Burger King included Fried Egg and Banana, Fish Fingers and Applesauce, Cucumber and Jam, Straw Ice cream and fries, Vanilla Ice Cream and Olives, Cream and Gherkins. Take a look at some of the netizens reactions:

Fun-fact: This what the menu of burger king looks like in germany. pic.twitter.com/KZ7IAccNeD — clementhis lambert (@UnknownMark17) May 16, 2022

Dont want ANYONE to take me to Burger King if I ever visit Germany https://t.co/fLQrZ5SVWa — Kyle (@Kyle_Dobbs) May 16, 2022

I’ve literally been to a Burger King in Germany and didn’t see anything like this…. https://t.co/HQCduLzvAa — HaydenRabalais (@HPRab) May 16, 2022

the devil works hard but germany burger king works harder pic.twitter.com/grXeQopEcG — allanee (@rintaroufarts) May 16, 2022

Ive been seeing these tweets all over my timeline today so:



It’s a marketing stunt for Mother’s Day

It’s only one Burger King in Germany



We don’t actually have these burgers anywhere else at anytime of the year https://t.co/7SwpFFaX79 — shirahiko 🗑️🍔🍜✨ (@shirahiko_) May 16, 2022

Burger king actually did something really cool, but in Germany https://t.co/n9M7sO2Lbt — Slosh (@Dobopog) May 16, 2022

This is Burger King's menu in Germany (supposedly dropped right before Mother's Day)...



I always said something was wrong with BK, and I've been saying it since day 1 pic.twitter.com/s8E83W7oC8 — Jon (@avgcornbread) May 16, 2022

This what the menu of burger king looks like in germany. They have to be money laundering pic.twitter.com/AQKaqbXheY — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 16, 2022

look at germany’s burger king menu they playing fear factor — stefii (@STEFIIYMLTH) May 16, 2022

Apparently Burger King Germany is providing fries for people with pregnancy cravings darth. pic.twitter.com/V3ztbQ9BrK — Smith (@smith92118) May 17, 2022

so happy i didn’t go to burger king when i was in germany god forgive https://t.co/fZFFSfLlZV — manda (@sukiouz) May 16, 2022

And this is why I only ever went to McDonalds while living in Germany lol can never trust a Burger King 😶🤢 https://t.co/SZC7M38Lcq — Tionna Williams (@Tionna_q) May 18, 2022

our burger king launched a strawberry jam burger as well but the combination in germany is so much crazier 🤣 pic.twitter.com/say0kI9YBo — rowen (@yorowenzuya) May 16, 2022

i don't go to burger king in Germany so i can't say much about it but i HIGHLY DOUBT this is a thing — ✧•°:* ella *:•°✧ (@ellaisleepy) May 17, 2022

Burger King introduces Pregnancy Whooper for Mother's Day

Burger King Germany's new menu created quite a buzz on social media. However, all these food items were being advertised for just one day at one restaurant in Berlin. The pictures of the menu were all part of Burger King's Pregnancy Whooper introduced for mother's day. According to the statement released by the American fast-food chain, the Pregnancy Whooper had been introduced for all pregnant women and mothers at the Burger King restaurant Tempelhofer Damm for free in Berlin. Burger King Germany's website said that they conducted a survey of expecting mothers and asked them about their pregnancy cravings. The burger brand then turned the survey's most popular meal combinations into Pregnancy Whoopers. The survey was conducted between January 5 to January 14 using an online questionnaire and 1,070 women aged between 16 to 44 years were included in the survey.

Image: Unsplash/Representative