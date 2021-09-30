Burj-Al-Babas: Filled With Disneyland-style Castles, Turkish Project Turns 'Ghost Town'

A strange 'ghost town' in Turkey that appears to be built out of many abandoned Disneyland-style castles has caught netizens' fancy. Burj-Al-Babas, located in Mudurnu, has created several news headlines for being meant as a unique place for the wealthy & elite. Yet, recently the peculiar place has become one of deserted castles with no human occupants. According to the LAD Bible website, the project was planned to have 732 three-story villas. After being marketed for years as a luxury establishment, which is built up of numerous Disney-themed castles, is completely empty giving an eerie appearance.

Sarot Group designed the buildings, which resemble Gothic architecture with medieval-styled towers, big windows, as well as balconies. The group believed that the castle building project would attract affluent Gulf families and visitors who would be eager to purchase the houses quickly.

Take a look at the video:

The Sarot Group had also planned to develop a theatre, a market centre, health spa as well as sports complexes in the town, in addition to the elegant mansions. After the construction of Disney buildings started in the year 2014, things appeared to be in order, in which the mansions were marketed to sale at a price of $370,000 (£275,574) to $530,000 (£394,741). LAD Bible website further reported that the castle building project was off to a great start in which half of the properties were selling ahead of schedule.

Burj-Al-Babas started witnessing a dark phase

However, by 2018, sales had collapsed, and the builders were declared bankrupt even before the luxury development town could be finished. Currently, there are 530 half-built dwellings on the property with no caretaker or owners. Mehmet Emin Yerdelen, the chairman of Sarot Group, blamed the people for the project's failure who refused to pay for the properties they had purchased.

Yerdelen informed Hurriyet Daily News in the year 2018 that they were unable to collect around $7.5 million (£5,585,662) in receivables for villas that were sold to Gulf nations. The group had even filed for bankruptcy protection; however, the court dismissed their case. He even stated that they would file an appeal against the decision. He further added that he believes the situation will improve in four or five months. He had hoped to launch the property in stages during 2019.

Today, the Sarot Group's problem is very far from resolved. The buildings are still unfinished, and Burj-Al-Babas has become a tourist destination for those who enjoy visiting deserted hamlets.

(Image: Facebook/ Burj-Al-Babas)