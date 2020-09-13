California 'Firenado' Captured On Video, Anguished Netizens Dub It 'Hellifornia' Wildfire

As multiple US states continue to struggle with unprecedented wildfires, a video from the state of California is giving the internet goosebumps. In the video posted on September 12, one can see a unique fire tornado or ‘Firenado’ raging through huge patches of burning land as firefighter rush to dose it. The video seems to have been shot near a fire truck with its siren blowing.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Washington on the other hand are also struggling to continue the devastating wildfires that continue to burn thousands of acres every day. California has mobilised more than 14,100 firefighters to fight the flames.

Take a look at the Firenado below:

'Hellifornia' wildfire

Thee devastating California forest fire has forced the US Forest Service to close 18 national forests and California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in several counties.

While anxiety and fear continue to be the prevailing state of mind, netizens have found some humour in the name. On Twitter, the ‘Firenado’ clip has already received over 4,000 views with dozens of netizens comments flooding the post. While many took a dig at the year 2020 for 'being special' and many others sent their thoughts and prayers to California residents.

Take a look at some of the comments on ‘Firenado’ clip here:

@reubinero I would say let's go out there, but this is scarier than a hurricane — bethrstone🌊🌊🇺🇸✡️🌻 (@bethRstone1) September 12, 2020

I’ll stick to hurricanes and tornadoes — Reuben Weiner (@reubinero) September 12, 2020

Read: Gusty Winds Pose Continued Wildfire Threats In California

Read: Giants, Athletics Play Baseball Under Daunting Orange Sky Amid Raging California Wildfire

Wow, that's a proper firenado. Not a firewhirl, but a proper firenado!!! O_O — Raleigh Anonymous (@RaleighAnon) September 12, 2020

So utterly sad and awful :-( — amanda whatley (@Mymblemum) September 12, 2020

This is really crazy 😢😥 — Oluwatobiloba Oyedero (@Tobi_Oyedero) September 12, 2020

You ever seen a Firenado before..?

2020 is specialpic.twitter.com/XcyWhjpVPX — بدر العمر (@Eng_Le3mar) September 11, 2020

2020 said “Hey, y’all know what’s missing? A firenado! That would be so awesome! I got the perfect place, too. Here me out....



CALIFORNIA!💡



I mean why not, right?!” 🌪🔥😳 pic.twitter.com/pMkuNNXtyR — 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐲 🦦 (@0fficialStacey) September 12, 2020

2020 is something straight out of a dark science fiction novel, y’all ever seen a tornado on fire?? pic.twitter.com/Cj6hcIwogd — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) September 11, 2020

In a similar incident, another California wildfire tweet had gone viral. This particular tweet showed San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics playing baseball in their respective home stadiums but with the sky having a weird orange glow to it. The peculiar colour was due to the thick smoke from the wildfire, and the colour orange appeared due to the sun glowing in the backdrop.

(Image Credit @xWxClub/Twitter)

Read: California Wildfires Take Ferocious Turn, Burn Across 40km Of Mountainous Terrain

Read: Wildfire Rages Across North America, Burns 3.4 Mn Acres In California Alone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.