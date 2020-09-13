Last Updated:

California 'Firenado' Captured On Video, Anguished Netizens Dub It 'Hellifornia' Wildfire

Thee devastating California forest fire has forced the US Forest Service to close 18 national forests with California Guv Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency

Written By
Shubham Bose
California 'Firenado' captured on video

As multiple US states continue to struggle with unprecedented wildfires, a video from the state of California is giving the internet goosebumps. In the video posted on September 12, one can see a unique fire tornado or ‘Firenado’ raging through huge patches of burning land as firefighter rush to dose it. The video seems to have been shot near a fire truck with its siren blowing.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Washington on the other hand are also struggling to continue the devastating wildfires that continue to burn thousands of acres every day. California has mobilised more than 14,100 firefighters to fight the flames.

Take a look at the Firenado below:

'Hellifornia' wildfire

Thee devastating California forest fire has forced the US Forest Service to close 18 national forests and California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in several counties.

While anxiety and fear continue to be the prevailing state of mind, netizens have found some humour in the name. On Twitter, the ‘Firenado’ clip has already received over 4,000 views with dozens of netizens comments flooding the post. While many took a dig at the year 2020 for 'being special' and many others sent their thoughts and prayers to California residents.

Take a look at some of the comments on ‘Firenado’ clip here:

In a similar incident, another California wildfire tweet had gone viral. This particular tweet showed San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics playing baseball in their respective home stadiums but with the sky having a weird orange glow to it. The peculiar colour was due to the thick smoke from the wildfire, and the colour orange appeared due to the sun glowing in the backdrop.

(Image Credit @xWxClub/Twitter)

