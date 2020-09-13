California 'Firenado' Captured On Video, Anguished Netizens Dub It 'Hellifornia' Wildfire

As multiple US states continue to struggle with unprecedented wildfires, a video from the state of California is giving the internet goosebumps. In the video posted on September 12, one can see a unique fire tornado or ‘Firenado’ raging through huge patches of burning land as firefighter rush to dose it. The video seems to have been shot near a fire truck with its siren blowing.
Meanwhile, Oregon and Washington on the other hand are also struggling to continue the devastating wildfires that continue to burn thousands of acres every day. California has mobilised more than 14,100 firefighters to fight the flames.
😱FIRENADO🔥#Fire🌪️#tornado in #California#wind #tornadoes🌪#CAwx #twister #severeweather #flames #wildfires pic.twitter.com/8lQACZDRDG— Extreme Weather Club (@xWxClub) September 12, 2020
Thee devastating California forest fire has forced the US Forest Service to close 18 national forests and California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in several counties.
While anxiety and fear continue to be the prevailing state of mind, netizens have found some humour in the name. On Twitter, the ‘Firenado’ clip has already received over 4,000 views with dozens of netizens comments flooding the post. While many took a dig at the year 2020 for 'being special' and many others sent their thoughts and prayers to California residents.
@reubinero I would say let's go out there, but this is scarier than a hurricane— bethrstone🌊🌊🇺🇸✡️🌻 (@bethRstone1) September 12, 2020
I’ll stick to hurricanes and tornadoes— Reuben Weiner (@reubinero) September 12, 2020
Wow, that's a proper firenado. Not a firewhirl, but a proper firenado!!! O_O— Raleigh Anonymous (@RaleighAnon) September 12, 2020
So utterly sad and awful :-(— amanda whatley (@Mymblemum) September 12, 2020
This is really crazy 😢😥— Oluwatobiloba Oyedero (@Tobi_Oyedero) September 12, 2020
A #Firenado? Seriously? I remember when I thought #MurderHornets were bad. https://t.co/lhzevBOylT— Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) September 12, 2020
You ever seen a Firenado before..?— بدر العمر (@Eng_Le3mar) September 11, 2020
2020 is specialpic.twitter.com/XcyWhjpVPX
2020 said “Hey, y’all know what’s missing? A firenado! That would be so awesome! I got the perfect place, too. Here me out....— 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐲 🦦 (@0fficialStacey) September 12, 2020
CALIFORNIA!💡
I mean why not, right?!” 🌪🔥😳 pic.twitter.com/pMkuNNXtyR
2020 is something straight out of a dark science fiction novel, y’all ever seen a tornado on fire?? pic.twitter.com/Cj6hcIwogd— McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) September 11, 2020
In a similar incident, another California wildfire tweet had gone viral. This particular tweet showed San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics playing baseball in their respective home stadiums but with the sky having a weird orange glow to it. The peculiar colour was due to the thick smoke from the wildfire, and the colour orange appeared due to the sun glowing in the backdrop.
Just wow.#SFGiants @OracleParkSF pic.twitter.com/y2bSzgjVI1— Darren Chan (@415dc) September 9, 2020
