Canada: Man Spots Boston Dynamics' Robot Dog Roaming Around; Watch Video

A video that is going viral on various social media platforms shows the famous robot dog named Spot walking on the streets of Ontario, Canada. The video was shot by Nathan Kanasawe, who shared it on YouTube and Twitter. In the video, one can listen to Nathan and his friends getting amazed after spotting the Boston Dynamics robot Spot on a sidewalk. The video was shot by Nathan from inside his car after he pulled over following spotting a yellow object walking on the sidewalk.

guys look who i saw out on da street!!!:) pic.twitter.com/rPczxbWAkL — ✨ nathan moved accounts (@bIoodtear) September 25, 2020

"Ohh my god, oh my god. I love you...Jesus Christ. I love you so much. Oh my god," people with Nathan can be heard saying in the background of the video. The video has garnered more than 13 million views on Twitter and has been liked by over 1,11,000 people so far since it was shared a couple of days ago. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post asking questions about Spot. "Was this thing just... unsupervised? Wandering around like the brave little toaster or something?" one user asked. Nathan replied that there was a guy with the controller but he didn't capture him on camera.

In this moment it was analyzing your threat level and determining whether you should live or die pic.twitter.com/Jpo4sF06iO — coolster420 (@coolster420) September 25, 2020

Boston Dynamics released new video of two of robots Atlas and SpotMini showing off some

new features — like running and autonomous navigation. pic.twitter.com/oQKj3Hm9lZ — Watchman 🇺🇸 (@JohnD91394640) September 25, 2020

This thing was in Singapore enforcing social distancing.



"Coronavirus: Robot dog enforces social distancing in Singapore park - BBC News"

https://t.co/3A8A19zeh6 — Haggs.hodl 🔴🔴🔴🔴 (@HaggsBoson) September 25, 2020

I was looking for this with the voiceover but I see no one thought about it. pic.twitter.com/FQir8jvPSh — Female Abel Tesfaye (@_iam_Her_) September 26, 2020

The spot robot can only carry like 31lbs. Big dog might be rideable though pic.twitter.com/o0LrRBUVV4 — Wernstorm (@wernstorm) September 25, 2020

Robot dog developed by Boston Dynamics

Spot was developed by researchers from Boston Dynamics, which is a spin-off of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Spot is a nimble robot that climbs stairs and traverses rough terrain with unprecedented ease, yet is small enough to use indoors. The robot is primarily designed for military and police to be used in emergency situations especially where wheeled robots cannot go. Spot has 360-degree vision and obstacle avoidance, and it can be driven remotely or taught routes and actions to perform autonomous missions.

