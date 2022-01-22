When it comes to food, people often have favourites among restaurant options and they either chose dine-in or online ordering when they crave the food of their choice. However, travelling all lengths, a man in Toronto who wanted to eat food from a local restaurant went to the eatery in person on the day when the province was hit with a blizzard, that too on foot. However, the man was heartbroken when he saw that the eatery was shut owing to weather conditions. The video of the disappointed customer has now gone viral on social media.

The video of the customer has been shared by Nicey’s Eatery on Instagram. In the CCTV footage shared by the Canadian restaurant, the man walked to the restaurant through heavy snow. As he noticed the restaurant is closed, he raised his hands to his head and fell to his knees. He got up from the snow, however, the disheartened expression was evident on his face. He started walking back while moving his hand in frustration and almost lost his balance amid the heavy snow. After witnessing the video, the restaurant offered a free meal to their ‘loyal customer’ and added that they were “terribly sorry the restaurant was closed.” Watch the video here:

Valerie Lai, the owner of Nicey’s Eatery in Scarborough, Toronto informed Global News that she decided to see the CCTV footage after she witnessed the footprints in the snow. She added that she had closed the restaurant to keep her staff safe. Valerie Lai added that she has watched the video several times and is in “disbelief”. She expressed that she was moved by the support of the customer.

Netizens call him 'loyal customer'

Ever since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 28,000 views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed to see the man walking up to the restaurant amid the snow expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Pls post a picture of him in your shop help identity this man." Another user commented, "What an amazing post! You have some loyal customers." Another netizen wrote, "he has walked all the way from the heavy snow, just to find out his favourite restaurant has been closed I feel so bad that I was laughing and also feeling sad at the same time for him. Totally can relate if this happen to me." Check out some user reactions:

Image: Instagram/@Niceys.eatery

