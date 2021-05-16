Cat Jumps From 5th Floor Window To Escape Fire, Walks Off Unhurt, Video Stuns Netizens

They say a cat has nine lives. For three he plays, for three he strays and for the last three he stays. In a recent video that surfaced on the official Twitter handle of the Fire Department of Chicago, a cat played with fire and managed to survive. After a building in Chicago caught fire, a cat could be seen jumping out of the window, bouncing on the grass and then walking away all fine as if nothing had happened. The video has now gone viral on various social media platforms with netizens all across the internet sharing it.

Black cat escapes fire

When the firefighters were trying to put out the blaze and various people were documenting it, a black cat suddenly jumped out. Onlookers can be seen looking with concern as the cat fell. The cat missed a wall as it landed on all four paws on grass instead. It bounces once and then runs away. Let’s have a look at the video.

Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021

In another update by the Chicago Fire Department, as per May 14, the department wrote, "Cat update. Hennessy the flying cat has not returned home yet. Neighbours near 65th and Lowe are out looking for the now-famous feline. His owner says he is a house cat that did not go out. We will update if he is located".

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Saw a documentary on this once on how cats are able to do this. It broke every movement down with super high-speed cameras and how cats stretch the physics behind it all. It was awesome". Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 13K likes and 1 million views. Tweeples can also be seen retweeting the video with their own captions. One Twitter user wrote, "98% chance the cat started that fire. What you are watching is the daring escape of an arsonist".

(Image Credits: Twitter/CFDMedia)

