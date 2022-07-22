Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Board on Friday officially announced the CBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Senior Secondary Class students, putting an end to the prolonged wait. Following the announcement, netizens flooded Twitter with humorous memes and jokes.
After the CBSE class 12th results came out, several netizens including students flooded the microblogging website Twitter with memes and puns, lighting the nervousness around the results.
Cbse Result is out..— unknwn_ldka🥀 (@Unknwn_ldka) July 22, 2022
Relatives From nowhere : 😂#CBSE #cbseresults2022 pic.twitter.com/hDdTMlDMkG
CBSE website on results day #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/s3uFivDZN1— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 22, 2022
Me chilling on my bed ...thinking about cbse will inform about result before declaring the result— PARULCHOUHAN53 (@parulchouhan53) July 22, 2022
....Le cbse wale pic.twitter.com/sSKbN89dgR
#cbseresult2022 OUT— Madhu Kholi (@MadhuKholi2) July 22, 2022
meanwhile BACKBENCHERS
😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀#CBSE #CBSENews #CBSEResult #breakingnews #TeJran pic.twitter.com/bOKWhGr291
#CBSE #cbseresults2022 is Out 😱— Alindasangma (@alindasangma) July 22, 2022
Mean While Back Bencher 😂😂👇 pic.twitter.com/WMxN21tU96
Not from cbse still my reaction was nothing less than this💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/mjrs3Yvon5— Krishna Manoj Agarwal (@krishnagarwal10) July 22, 2022
CBSE 12th results announced— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) July 22, 2022
Relatives -#cbseresults2022 pic.twitter.com/YqgWitIrGc
CBSE results announced. Me to my relatives #CBSE #cbseresults2022 #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/CVWpIKNl8U— 💫 (@wtfcsk) July 22, 2022
Result is Out— Krishan Rajput 🇮🇳🚩 (@pawarajay89248) July 22, 2022
Relative be like😂😂#CBSE pic.twitter.com/OdvpBxCPJ8
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12th term 2 exam Results. Now, all those students who took part in the inter exams this year can check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in. This time, girls have recorded a better pass percentage than boys in CBSE Class 12 results 2022.
This year a total of 1444341 candidates registered for the CBSE exam. Out of these a total of 1435366 appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam and 1330662 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage is 92.71%.