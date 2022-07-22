Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Out: Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes, Gifs & Jokes

Following the CBSE class 12th results 2022 announcement, students flooded the microblogging website Twitter with humorous memes and jokes.

Ajay Sharma
CBSE Memes

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Board on Friday officially announced the CBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Senior Secondary Class students, putting an end to the prolonged wait. Following the announcement, netizens flooded Twitter with humorous memes and jokes.

Funny reactions on Twitter after CBSE declares 12th result

After the CBSE class 12th results came out, several netizens including students flooded the microblogging website Twitter with memes and puns, lighting the nervousness around the results.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022 announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12th term 2 exam Results. Now, all those students who took part in the inter exams this year can check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in. This time, girls have recorded a better pass percentage than boys in CBSE Class 12 results 2022. 

Pass percentage

This year a total of 1444341 candidates registered for the CBSE exam. Out of these a total of 1435366 appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam and 1330662 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage is 92.71%.

CBSE Board Result 2022: Websites to check scores

  1. cbse.gov.in
  2. cbseresults.nic.in
  3. results.nic.in
  4. results.gov.in

CBSE Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecard from official websites

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage,  look for result or 'what's new' section
  • Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2022
  • Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
  • Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result
