The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Board on Friday officially announced the CBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Senior Secondary Class students, putting an end to the prolonged wait. Following the announcement, netizens flooded Twitter with humorous memes and jokes.

Funny reactions on Twitter after CBSE declares 12th result

After the CBSE class 12th results came out, several netizens including students flooded the microblogging website Twitter with memes and puns, lighting the nervousness around the results.

Me chilling on my bed ...thinking about cbse will inform about result before declaring the result



....Le cbse wale pic.twitter.com/sSKbN89dgR — PARULCHOUHAN53 (@parulchouhan53) July 22, 2022

Not from cbse still my reaction was nothing less than this💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/mjrs3Yvon5 — Krishna Manoj Agarwal (@krishnagarwal10) July 22, 2022

CBSE Class 12th result 2022 announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12th term 2 exam Results. Now, all those students who took part in the inter exams this year can check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in. This time, girls have recorded a better pass percentage than boys in CBSE Class 12 results 2022.

Pass percentage

This year a total of 1444341 candidates registered for the CBSE exam. Out of these a total of 1435366 appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam and 1330662 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage is 92.71%.

CBSE Board Result 2022: Websites to check scores

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in results.nic.in results.gov.in

CBSE Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecard from official websites