CEO's LinkedIn Post Sparks Discussion On Internet, ‘Stop Calling Your Company A Family’

There are people who term their workplace as home and people they work with as a family. But there are people who totally disagree with this. Exemplifying the same, a post has been doing rounds on social media, where a CEO of a company shared why no one should address their company as a ‘family.’ The viral post has sparked discussion in the comments section.

The viral post was shared by Daniel Abrahams, founder, and CEO of a Sydney-based digital media agency Hustlr on his LinkedIn page. “Stop calling your company ‘a family’. Parents don't fire their children for poor performance, or lay them off to cut household costs when they're struggling to put food on the table,” reads a part of the note. The next part explained what employers should actually focus on while working. “Focus on being a team, built on trust and respect, where every person feels valued. Ultimately, your company isn't defined by your words, but by your actions,” he added. Take a look:

Netizens' Reactions

The viral post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 47K reactions accompanied by several comments. A user wrote, "Remember when dressing for the job you want instead of the job you have was a big thing? I think it should be the same way when it comes to working at a company....". A second user wrote, "On a broader context FAMILY means "a group of usually related individuals who live together under the common household authority and especially who have reciprocal duties to each other." - Webster....". A third user expressed, "Once I worked at a company that called itself "a Family" and turned out to be makeup for imperfections in the company culture/mindset...".

Image: LinkedIn/@Daniel Abrahams