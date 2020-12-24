Chaos At Delhi Airport On-cam As UK Returnees Rage At Authorities Amid New COVID Norms

Just when India was returning to normalcy and improving in reducing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and active cases, the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom seemed to derail the normalcy plans. With the authorities trying to prevent the spread of the new variant said to have easier transmission, chaos has been witnessed at Delhi airport. Videos of passengers getting angry at Delhi airport have surfaced on Twitter.

Chaos at Delhi airport amid new COVID norms

In one of the videos, one can see passengers shouting at the authorities. Words like ‘let us go’ could be heard in the video.

Chaos at delhi Airport after Indians land from 🇬🇧 UK #delhiairport pic.twitter.com/gICIxlZvl8 — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) December 23, 2020

The chaos seemed to be over the passengers allegedly being made to wait for hours to get their COVID-19 test report. A Twitter user shared a video from the airport, and expressed displeasure about being made to wait eight hours for the report, though his journey from London to Delhi had taken lesser than that, eight hours.

Chaos @DelhiAirport : London to Del distance is around 67K KM & a direct flight takes around 9Hrs to cover the distance. After covering this distance pax arriving frm the UK are forced to wait for more thn 8 Hrs at Del Airport to get their #COVID19 test report. Procedural delays. pic.twitter.com/qynSEhZBrw — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) December 23, 2020

The Twitter handle of Delhi airport had replied that they were looking into the matter 'regretted the inconvenienced caused.'

We're looking into this and are closely working with the team on ground to minimize inconvenience to the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. (2/2) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 23, 2020

UK return passengers test positive

Eleven passengers on four flights from the UK were found positive for COVID-19 when tested on arrival at the Delhi airport, said Gauri Agarwal, founder of the Genestrings Diagnostic Center, on Wednesday, as per a report on PTI>

Genestrings is handling coronavirus testing of all passengers at the Delhi airport. In her statement, Agarwal said 50 passengers of the aforementioned four flights have been put under institutional quarantine.

As a new coronavirus strain has emerged in the UK, the government on Monday ordered that all passengers coming from there would be tested on arrival at the Indian airports.Since this directive, a total of four UK flights have landed in Delhi, Agarwal said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said people who have arrived here from the UK are being rigorously traced and those showing even the slightest of COVID-19 symptoms are being tested, even as he asserted that the situation in the city was under control with the positivity rate plummeting to below one per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

