'Cheaper Than Toilet Paper': Plunging Oil Prices Trigger Meme Fest On Twitter

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip worldwide, for the first time in history, the oil prices in the United States plunged as low as -$37.63. Even though they jumped back to $1.10 for a barrel in a matter of few hours the global crude oil prices still remain at an all-time low. However, netizens were quick to turn the news into a meme fest. From pointing out that oil is now “cheaper than toilet paper” and "more affordable than Netflix", the internet users mocked that they are going to “buy” multiple barrels of oil. The unprecedented outbreak has severely impacted the global economy, and oil prices in the world have also reached an all-time low. Sending shock waves to world leaders, the internet users have started making memes around the incident. Here are some of the ‘Oil prices’ memes.

2020 in one sentence: A roll of toilet paper is worth more than a barrel of oil. #OilCrash #OilPrice #CrudeOil pic.twitter.com/m9U8EW3tSd — usama sheikh (@usamasheikh02) April 20, 2020

Me and my bois after buying the ₹100 crude oil..#OilCrash #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/ocBCA3AP5v — 🌈G U M R A H (@Nonveg_ladka13) April 21, 2020

#النفط

A Netflix subscription is nearly 26 times more expensive than a barrel of oil #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/gwK7ll6XBm — shouman (@shoumannnn) April 20, 2020

Pic 1 : Crude oil price before covid

Pic 2 : Crude oil price after covid#Crudeoilprice #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/9TMGQ2Lu9j — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) April 21, 2020

Crude oil ke rates negative hogaye hai lakhon barrel le lenge, fir uske sath wo paise bhi denge fir pic.twitter.com/SeTeRzeNz5 — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) April 20, 2020

"Cruide oil prices gets low"



Me at petrol pump : pic.twitter.com/o7K4qijRyf — Aman (@humourously_urs) April 20, 2020

