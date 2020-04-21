'Cheaper Than Toilet Paper': Plunging Oil Prices Trigger Meme Fest On Twitter

What’s Viral

Even though the oil prices jumped back to $1.10 for barrel in a matter of few hours, netizens were quick to turn the news into a meme fest amid COVID-19 crisis.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Oil prices

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip worldwide, for the first time in history, the oil prices in the United States plunged as low as -$37.63. Even though they jumped back to $1.10 for a barrel in a matter of few hours the global crude oil prices still remain at an all-time low. However, netizens were quick to turn the news into a meme fest. From pointing out that oil is now “cheaper than toilet paper” and "more affordable than Netflix", the internet users mocked that they are going to “buy” multiple barrels of oil. The unprecedented outbreak has severely impacted the global economy, and oil prices in the world have also reached an all-time low. Sending shock waves to world leaders, the internet users have started making memes around the incident. Here are some of the ‘Oil prices’ memes. 

Read -  Shares Skid After Oil Prices Dip Into Negative Territory

Read -  Oil Prices Plunge As Coronavirus Keeps People Home

 

Read - Stocks Plummet After Oil Prices Collapse

Read - Oil Price Goes Negative As Demand Collapses; Stocks Dip

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories