With a lovely performance of Chhattisgarh's state song Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar, another gifted boy from Chhattisgarh has drawn the attention of netizens. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has taken to Twitter once more to post a viral video of a visually-impaired child named Dharmendra Das Mahant. Dharmendra greets his audience after introducing himself in fluent English. Dharmendra, a fifth-grade kid at a special blind school in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa region, begins singing Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar. After being translated, the Chhattisgarh CM's Twitter tweet read, "'My self Dharmendra Das Mahant'. He is singing the Raj Geet of Chhattisgarh. I thought I should keep listening. Lots of blessings and love."

Netizens ask CM to reward Dharmendra

Not long ago, the internet was enthralled with the viral video of Chhattisgarh-based Sahdev Dirdo's Bachpan Ka Pyaar song. CM Baghel had met the boy in person and congratulated him. People are hopeful that, after the internet quickly made Dirdo a social media celebrity, Dharmendra will soon follow and show off his talents on a larger scale as well! Moreover, the video has gone viral with over 57k views and tons of reactions. People didn't hold back while praising the talented boy. While many pointed out how beautifully he performed the song, others requested the Chief Minister to reward him. Take a look at some of the responses:

"Sir! i know that u r encouraging the talent from every corner of the state but how abt those who r developing this talent, those who give thr best to take 1's life from darkness to light. Yes I'm talking about the guest lecturer who even not get handful money to feed thr families," a Twitterati commented. Another user wrote, "He is far better than the bollywood nepo gutter. Hope the God will make him a successful nice personality." "I hope that CM @bhupeshbhagel does something special to uplift life of these students to normal levels," wrote the third user. Fourth commented, "So cute. despite being not able to see. he is describing his state so beautifully as if he has seen all. really god bless him. very nice work sir for sharing his talent. God closes one door but opens another."

