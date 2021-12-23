China: McDonald's Introduces 'green Charging Bike' For Customers In Shanghai

McDonald's has started trying "The Green Charging Bike" at two locations in China. The food chain giant told FOX Television Stations that they had introduced the new charging bike in the Jieyang Wanda restaurant in Guangdong province in September 2021. They have now started trying the bike in the New Hualian restaurant location in Shanghai.

The company aims to motivate people towards green behaviour through bikes. The company mentioned that these bikes generate electricity to power electronic devices like mobile phones. The company has introduced the bikes as part of China's "Upcycle for Good project". The initiative started by China involves creating products with plastic parts of recycled materials. As per the report, the company will take the feedback of people before introducing them in other outlets.

Woman cycles and eats burger in McDonald's

A video has gone viral on social media which shows a woman cycling on the exercise bike while eating a burger. The McDonald’s outlet which has used cycles as seating arrangements for health-conscious customers is reportedly in China’s Shanghai. The clip has been shared by a user who goes by the name Alvin Foo on Twitter.

In the video, the customers sat on a table that was shaped like an exercise bike. The video features a woman who can be seen eating a burger and taking a sip of their soft drink. While the woman is eating a McDonald’s burger, she can be seen peddling the bike. Another customer who sat at another table can also be seen enjoying his meal as he exercised on the bike. Watch the video here:

Social Media says 'Next they need to attach Big Mac & Coke to 20 lb dumbbells'

The video, since being posted, has gathered 1.5 million views and tons of reactions. Social media users shared their views in reaction to the clip. One user commented, “Great view of the blank wall as you pedal that McFlurry away.” Another netizen commented, “I’m sure she burned like 20 calories while consuming 800.” Another user wrote, “Next they need to attach the Big Mac and Coke to 20 lb dumbbells.” Another user commented, "pretty sure engaging in exercise while eating isn't a good idea."

