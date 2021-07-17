China: Quick Thinking Mother Rescues Daughter From Falling Off Building In Hunan Province

In China, a quick-thinking mother rescued her daughter from falling off a building in Yueyang, in Hunan Province, on July 12. In the surveillance footage, the girl can be seen suddenly losing her balance and tumbling over the edge of a building. She was timely rescued by her mother who was standing nearby as she rushed and grabbed the girl’s leg immediately to stop her from falling down.

Later on, other family members caught the attention to the incident and ran out to help drag the girl back to safety. The video has been provided by the local media with due permission.

Have a look at these two bizarre incidents that went horribly wrong

In another incident, a stunt took a grave turn as a biker trying to pull out the stunt rammed his bike breaking the neighbour's wall as the entire episode was captured on camera. The video was uploaded on Instagram, in which a young man can be spotted riding his bike on its back-wheel while splashing water with the front wheel in the air. The biker had the safety helmet on while performing the incident in a congested lane.

The neighbour was watching the incident as it went on. What happened next, he had not expected. When the bike slipped, it dragged across the wall of the neighbour’s house, breaking down almost the entire wall. The video received several likes and views with netizens warning against pulling off such stunts in the absence of protective hear and in congested lanes. Have a look.

In another perplexing incident, a US woman was arrested for breaking into a dental clinic, stealing cash and pulling off 13 teeth from an unconscious patient. Laurel Eich, who formerly worked at the dental clinic in Nevada, later admitted guilt in front of the police for performing the procedure to extract 13 teeth from an unidentified person without a medical licence. The burglar stole nearly $23,000 in cash and checks and the illegal tooth extractions occurred on a different date before the burglary, according to the police. The guilty was charged with 3 different crimes.

Dental office employee arrested for commercial burglary conspiracy, performing procedure without license https://t.co/3BKO0vrzvG pic.twitter.com/owRTb1V3jg — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) July 15, 2021

