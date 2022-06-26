China: Video Of House Collapsing Into River Due To Severe Flooding Leaves Internet Stunned

Shocking footage of a house collapsing and falling into a river in China due to the flooding has stunned the internet. Due to the heavy rainfall, roads have collapsed in some parts of cities, and floods swept away houses, cars, and crops. Meanwhile, in many cities in China, rivers, and lakes saw water levels rise above the alert line recently.

The incident has also left the internet concerned about the impact of climate change lately.

According to the local media outlets, the incident occurred in the city of Yongzhou in China. A heart-wrenching video was caught on camera where the entire house could be seen collapsing at once and falling into the river. People could be heard screaming and crying as they saw their house being swept away in floods.

Although, all residents had been evacuated from the house in advance and no injuries were reported as per the local media outlets.

The viral video of the house collapsing was shared by the 'NowThis' and has garnered around 49K views since being shared. Earlier this month, the video of the incident occurred in the province of Guangxi in southern China, where at least 18 have been killed and 8 have gone missing due to the storms and flood that hit the region went viral.

Although the building was evacuated beforehand, no casualties were reported. Rains, approximately 6 inches wreaked havoc across several regions coupled with storms and massive flooding as the country barely even made it out of the COVID-19 crisis.

700,000 people impacted by flooding evacuated to safe places

Authorities in Zunyi city, located south of Chongqing, as per local reports, listed that as many as 13,000 people had been evacuated from areas of the high risk of such incidences with more than 2,000 homes damaged by the floodwaters in the city already. In Guizhou Province, authorities reportedly evacuated 700,000 people impacted by the flooding, including 29,500 people who were forced to evacuate as they did not want to abandon their homes. While people are reluctant to vacate, authorities have been citing such collapses and buildings torn down in horrific incidents to relocate people to safer regions.

Image: Twitter/@OcchaRein