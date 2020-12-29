'Christmas Miracle': Son Tracks Homeless Father After 11 Years, Shares Reunion Picture

In what is being termed as a ‘Christmas Miracle”, a man has been reunited with his homeless father after losing him more than a decade ago. According to Metro.UK, Jason Kelly, now 23-year-old, was separated from his father after his parents split 11 years ago. However, earlier this year the Liverpool resident began an online campaign to locate his father which eventually succeeded around Christmas festivities.

Jason’s father David Kelly remained homeless for several years after separation. Although initially, the father-son duo stayed in touch, they eventually drifted apart. However, years of longing prompted Jason to launch an online appeal and make several inquiries. He even shared a photograph online, which was recognized by a person who gave him his father’s whereabouts. Jason eventually visited the informed place on Christmas eve. When he arrived at the address, a woman in her 70s answered the door but David was not present. But just when he was about to leave, he spotted his father returning home.

Speaking to Metro.UK, Jason revealed that when his father saw him, he immediately ran away. However, moments later he recognized him and trying to remember his birthdate. Terming the reunion as 'Christmas miracle', Jason said his father was happy that he found him.

Image: Jason Kelly/ Twitter

Another reunion

Meanwhile, another British man dressed up as an elf in his first-ever meeting with his biological father, leaving the latter baffled. Doug Henning, who recently found out about his biological parent Raul, was scheduled to meet him for the first time ever. However, the meeting at Boston airport turned rather flustering for the father after he saw his son dressed as Buddy the elf.

Not only did Doug dress up as the fictional character, but also zealously sung the “same awkward” song that buddy sings in the 2003 fantasy flick. According to BBC, Doug searched for his biological family on Ancestory.com and finally got in touch with him and his sisters through a cousin. They then planned a meet around Thanksgiving.

