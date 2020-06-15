Video Of Man Feeding Milk To Two Tigers In 'brave' Stunt Breaks Internet, Netizens Divided

Tigers are one of the fiercest animals on the planet. According to experts, tiger attacks have claimed more lives than attacks by any other big cat. However, undeterred by these facts, a young man’s lifted two fully grown tigers and a clip of the incident is now doing rounds of the internet.

Posted by the page called ‘welcome to nature’, the clip shows a man holding two milk bottles in his hand. The 13-second clip then shows two tigers, one of them white, standing on their hind leg with the support of a man to drink milk from those bottles. Viewed over 22 thousand people, the video has left the internet divided. While many have lauded the man for his valour and courage others have slammed the man for using animals as props.

One user wrote, "This just shows you how small and frail we are seeing this" while another wrote, "In the wild, they are hunted for their pelts in a zoo they can't move freely where is the balance" Yet another comment read,"Aaj phir marne ka irada hai..!!"

'This is crazy'

Incident waiting to happen! pic.twitter.com/V0HL8pnJMY — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 15, 2020

Hate people using animals as props. These beauties belong in the wild. — Nonnie aka Phillyfan4life (@philyfan4life) June 15, 2020

Absolutely, this is crazy!!! — Christina (@CWitvrouwen) June 15, 2020

Wow, the guy is strong...to be able to remain standing with them two leaning on him — dame washalot (@dhobinsastra) June 15, 2020

Aaj phir marne ka irada hai..!! 😏 — ✨Payal✨ (@payal_choksi) June 15, 2020

He has to be lucky every time, the tigers just the once — Celtic Collectibles (@CollectCelticFC) June 15, 2020

This comes just two days after a 35-year-old man who went to catch crabs at a forest in Sunderbans was mauled to death by a tiger. Goshtho Naiya, who hailed from Deulbari area in Kultali block in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, reportedly went to the nearby Chituri forest to catch crabs.

However, a tiger mauled him and dragged his body deep inside the forest, officials said, adding that when those accompanying him found that Naiya was missing, they raised an alarm and started looking for him. Hearing their screams, the tiger left Naiya's body and went away. They then brought the wounded body back to the village, officials told media.

