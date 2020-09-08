Argentina: College Professor With COVID-19 Symptoms Dies During Zoom Lecture

A 46-year-old college professor in Argentina, who had been experiencing coronavirus symptoms, reportedly died while conducting an online lecture. Paola de Simone, who was a professor of government and international relations at the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa in Buenos Aires, died on September 2, according to the university’s Twitter statement.

Simone was teaching on Zoom when her students sensed that she was struggling to breathe. According to Argentina’s local media outlet, the students even asked the professor for the address so they could call an ambulance, however, she said ‘I can’t’ before passing out.

As per reports, the 46-year-old had been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms for at least four weeks. Last month, she reportedly even took to Twitter to inform that she had been battling with the deadly disease for over a month and that her symptoms had not reduced over the period of time. Simone had a cough that would not go away, but she continued to teach despite her symptoms.

Simone hailed as an ‘inspirational teacher’

The moment the college professor collapsed and later died was captured on camera and quickly took the internet by storm. The University, in the Twitter statement, asked students and those who knew her to treat her with respect and respect the privacy of her husband and daughter. The University even hailed the professor, who reportedly had been teaching for 15 years, as a ‘great person’ and an ‘inspirational teacher’.

Following the tragic incident, Simone’s friends and students even shared memories of her on social media. They wrote that her students and colleagues would always remember the professor for her encouragement and compassion.

