​​​​​​​Colombian Police Hold Zumba Classes In Residential Locality Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Colombian police officers have been holding Zumba classes in the national capital of Bogota for residents stuck inside homes during the lockdown. As per reports, the Colombian police force has been trying to lift the spirits of those in home confinement with the Zumba session while keeping adequate social distance. In the video, residents can be seen enthusiastically joining in the dance from their balconies.

Lifting peoples spirits through dance

Take a look at the video here:

Teddy Bear Hunt

In another bid to spread some joy and keep young children happily occupied, parents from across the world are sharing pictures of stuffed toys on their social media timelines as they participate in teddy bear hunts in their neighbourhood.

In the viral challenge, families have placed teddy bears and toys on the window sills of their homes for the neighbourhood kids to spot as they go out for a walk with their parents. The game is inspired by Michael Rosen's book We Are Going On the Bear Hunt". Now the rules of the game are very simple; children while going on a walk with their family or parents have to spot the teddy bears in their vicinity.

As the teddy bear hunt gained popularity, several social media users shared pictures of their neighbourhood where they spotted teddy bears being placed on the windows of houses. One of the users shared a collage of pictures on her Twitter handle and extended her thanks to the parent who came up with this idea in this hour of panic. The Twitter user also explained how difficult and heartbreaking it is for her to explain to her little toddler why playdates aren’t allowed anymore.

Uni says hello from her window in California pic.twitter.com/9hsQuO1fs3 — Monica Prelle (@monicaprelle) March 22, 2020

As the game spread across the neighbourhoods, netizens from all around the world also stormed the comment section on the post with pictures of teddy bears that were spotted by them in their own vicinity. One of the users from California shared a picture of a colourful teddy bear sitting and relaxing on a window with an amazing picturesque background which is just beautiful.

Another user shared a picture of a soft toy which was placed inside a tree by her child. Spotting it inside the tree trunk, the user her gratitude for everyone participating in the game.

Read: Venezuelans Stream Home From Colombia Due To Virus Pandemic

Found this one over the weekend in Fairy Lake, Newmarket pic.twitter.com/xu9BmRb9Wz — Jennifer Jeffries (@Mrs_Jeffries) March 24, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Colombian President Calls For Solidarity With Venezuelan Migrants

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from Chinese 'wet markets' in Wuhan, the coronavirus has now claimed over 89,960 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,537,964 people.

Out of the total infections, 340,457 are said to have recovered but the contagious virus continues to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the global economy is struggling.

Read: 2 Colombian Students, 2 Mexicans Slain In Puebla State After Attending Carnival

Read: Pablo Escobar's Hippos Continue To Harm Aquatic Life In Colombia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.