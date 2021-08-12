Comedian Atul Khatri Prints Vaccination Certificate On His T-shirt For Hassle-free Travel

Amid the ongoing pandemic, carrying a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test report has been made mandatory for travelling to many places in the country and abroad. Sharing vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 report at various points can be quite cumbersome and Comedian Atul Khatri has found a creative way to have a smooth travel. Khatri has shared a picture of himself wearing the customized T-shirt on Instagram.

Creative way of showing COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Atul Khatri has posted a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt with his vaccination certificate printed on it. In the post, Khatri mentioned that he was tired of showing his COVID-19 certificate in hotels, airports, etc. He posted the picture alongside the caption, "Since work & travel has restarted and was getting tired of showing my Covid Certificate at airports, hotels, etc - devised this idea. What an idea Sirji." The innovative idea of Atul Khatri has caught the attention of netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. See the picture here:

The post since being shared on Instagram has garnered over 33,725 likes and scores of reactions. Netizens, amused by the creative idea of the comedian shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "This would be helpful for local train travel, starting next week". Another individual commented, "Cool T-Shirt Atul". Another user commented, "Awesome idea". Another individual commented, "Omg ur ideas are woaw". Check out some user reactions.

COVID-19 situation in India

The Union Health Ministry released COVID data on Thursday, August 12. The new COVID-19 cases in India have turned to 41,195 in the last 24 hours and the active caseload has tallied to 3,87,987. The central has informed us that recoveries in the last 24 hours have reached 39,069 and the country has recorded the highest recovery rate of 97.45 percent since the pandemic started. The Ministry of Health has informed us that so far a total of 3,1260,050 people across India have recovered from Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Ministry has informed that a total of 48.73 crore people have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

