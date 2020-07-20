Cop From Florida Jumps Into Water, Saves Boy's Life From Approaching Shark

Adrian Kosicki, Cocoa Beach Police Officer from Florida jumped into water to pull a boy away from a shark. The officer was off duty. A video gone viral on social media shows the predator fish approaching a young boy, who is unidentified. The video was shared on Facebook by Cocoa Beach Police and Fire.

Adrian gets applauded

The incident took place when he was off-duty, strolling with his wife on the beach. Suddenly, he noticed a shark. Immediately, he paddled into the water to pull the boy away from the shark. Cocoa Beach Police Chief said, we are not marine biologists, we don’t know how to differentiate between various species. We just do what we do the best- protect the public from harm. He added, "thanks to Adrian that we will never know the true intentions of the shark and also the boy will have a cool story to tell." He applauded Adrian by saying, great job.

The video has over 80,000 views on Facebook. It has also gathered tons of comments. According to reports, the comments include, “Wow, very close to getting hurt by the shark!”. Another comment said, "So proud of our police officer for risking his life to save another”.

Reports suggest that Florida has the most shark attacks in the months of July, August, September, and October at the time of increased shark and human activity when the ocean water temperature is warmest. Also, the Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach area in Volusia County has the highest number of shark attacks in Florida. This is followed by the neighboring Cocoa Beach area in Brevard County. Historically, the two counties account for nearly half of all shark attacks in Florida each year.

(Image Credits: Facebook/Cocoa Beach Police and Fire)

