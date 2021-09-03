'Could Be Fun At Baseball Game': Netizens Amazed At The Making Of A Pizza Cone; Watch Here

Trying a new kind of cuisine is always a fun thing to do but having strange food combinations are nothing less than an adventure. Through the internet, we have witnessed odd food pairings of several food items right from “ice cream paratha” to “Gulab Jamun Vada Pav.” But have you ever come across a 'pizza cone'? The video below shows how a Pizza cone is prepared, take a look.

More about the Pizza cone:

Recently, a video went viral on a social media platform that shows the making of the newest form of pizza. Instead of a traditional pizza slice, this is more like a conical construction composed of pizza dough with contents filled within. In the video, it is seen that a man created a cone out of pizza dough which was placed into mould machines. Later, when the cone was ready, he loaded it with red sauce and grated cheese. He then baked the entire pizza cone. Apart from the initial one, another pizza cone was prepared in which veggies was used as the filler.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. I don't think they're ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing.”

Watch the interesting pizza cone video:

every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. i don't think they're ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing pic.twitter.com/i2j3jQk1vR — lauren (@ActNormalOrElse) August 30, 2021

Since it was uploaded, the video garnered more than 200k views and received 7,842 likes. The video was retweeted 459 times. The pizza cone was met with varied reactions on Twitter. While some were eager to have tasted it, others believed that such a meal was unnecessary, to begin with. A Twitter user commented, “The cone itself looks good before they put the sauce and cheese in but pizza is already a pretty convenient handheld food. It’s like making a sandwich cone.” Another commented, “We simply do not have the technology,” adding “How are you supposed to eat it? Why not just eat pizza?” Here are the reactions of other users:

Why would someone do that when pizza already comes as a cone? pic.twitter.com/L2gX1QnnnH — Tif (@UnionAutomata) August 30, 2021

just fold a slice of pizza — lauren (@ActNormalOrElse) August 30, 2021

Idk. This could be fun at a baseball game — Marc ⛳️👍🏎 (@ethnicohioan) August 30, 2021

Another interesting way of having pizza: In space

Earlier, people on the internet were astounded by a video posted on Instagram showing astronauts eating floating pizzas. The astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted a one-minute video of a team of six astronauts enjoying their meal aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

This, however, was hardly the most unexpected aspect of the video. The public was taken aback when astronauts were spotted preparing pizza ingredients while floating in space. The most interesting part of the video was that the astronauts were seen adding the toppings while the pizzas were floating at zero gravity.

Take a look at the video:

