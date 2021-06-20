Last Updated:

'Could It Be That...': Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name, Leaves Curious Netizens Speculating

Tech billionaire Elon Musk does not need an occasion to create a storm on the internet. Now, he has changed his user name on Twitter. Read details here:

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Elon Musk

Image: AP/MSKPANNA/Twitter/WatneyCooper/Twitter


Tech billionaire and cryptocurrency aficionado Elon Musk does not need an occasion to create a storm on the internet. From touting the possibility of dinosaur’s existence to making other cryptic tweets, the Tesla chief executive seems to derive fun from the astonishment. Continuing the trend, Musk on Thursday changed his user name from ‘Elon Musk’ to ‘Elon Musk, the 2nd’ on Twitter and as expected, internet was left into chaos. 

While the revolutionary tech billionaire has an army of fans, taking into notice his close relationship with the crypto market, it wasn't just his supporters but everybody on Twitter who were curious to know what the name change was about. One user tweeted, "It means 2nd Rank of DogeCoin in the coin market !! RocketRocket". While another wondered if Musk had bought the second ticket to space besides Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark. Yet another user hilariously commented, "I  hope the second version of Elon Musk is better." 

Musk selling last house

Meanwhile, Musk recently announced that he has decided to sell his "last remaining house." Taking to Twitter he called the property, in California's Bay Area a "special place" and said that he wanted to sell it to a large family. His decision comes a week after a ProPublica report said Musk and other billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett paid little or no income taxes for several years. Earlier this month Elon Musk had tweeted that he only has one house in the San Francisco Bay area that is rented out for events. 

Image: AP/MSKPANNA/Twitter/WatneyCooper/Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT