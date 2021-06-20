'Could It Be That...': Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name, Leaves Curious Netizens Speculating

Tech billionaire and cryptocurrency aficionado Elon Musk does not need an occasion to create a storm on the internet. From touting the possibility of dinosaur’s existence to making other cryptic tweets, the Tesla chief executive seems to derive fun from the astonishment. Continuing the trend, Musk on Thursday changed his user name from ‘Elon Musk’ to ‘Elon Musk, the 2nd’ on Twitter and as expected, internet was left into chaos.

While the revolutionary tech billionaire has an army of fans, taking into notice his close relationship with the crypto market, it wasn't just his supporters but everybody on Twitter who were curious to know what the name change was about. One user tweeted, "It means 2nd Rank of DogeCoin in the coin market !! RocketRocket". While another wondered if Musk had bought the second ticket to space besides Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark. Yet another user hilariously commented, "I hope the second version of Elon Musk is better."

So cool 🚀🚀 — Vincent 🚀🟠 (@vincent13031925) June 17, 2021

Elon Musk, currently the 2nd richest person in the world, paid ZERO federal income taxes in 2018.



Our tax system is designed to benefit the wealthy and screw the poor — Appodlachia Podcast (@appodlachia) June 9, 2021

Hmmm...Interesting. Could it be that...Could it be that @elonmusk bought off the second ticket to space with @JeffBezos by bidding the highest and then changed his name to Elon Musk, the 2nd?🤔😳



If they both went to space together, it'd be really badass. Well played, Elon😳💯 https://t.co/qgYZpArdm1 — Cooper (@WatneyCooper) June 16, 2021

@elonmusk Elon the 2nd,#Dogecoin the 2nd.

It means 2nd Rank of DogeCoin in the coin market !! 😱🚀🚀 — Er Mohan SinghⓂ️ (@mskpanna) June 17, 2021

⚠️ @elonmusk changed his username to: Elon Musk, the 2nd — EVERY ELON LIKE & REPLY (@EveryElonReply) June 16, 2021

Me - “Elon changed his name on Twitter to Elon Musk, the 2nd and he’s replying to @TheBabylonBee”



Wife - “So what’s happening on the 2nd? July 2nd?” @versacemis



Heard it here first…we know you know#bestwifebestlife @elonmusk @MattWallace888 @dogecoin pic.twitter.com/jl6lxqov3H — MrRichardHarrow (@harrow_mr) June 16, 2021

Elon musk just changed his name to Elon musk the 2nd 😂 let’s hope the 2nd version of @elonmusk is better !!! pic.twitter.com/ld3OQFD9u8 — aaron Ifergan (@aaroniiito) June 16, 2021

Musk selling last house

Meanwhile, Musk recently announced that he has decided to sell his "last remaining house." Taking to Twitter he called the property, in California's Bay Area a "special place" and said that he wanted to sell it to a large family. His decision comes a week after a ProPublica report said Musk and other billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett paid little or no income taxes for several years. Earlier this month Elon Musk had tweeted that he only has one house in the San Francisco Bay area that is rented out for events.

The tweet came in response to a thread started by a user named Pranay Pathole, who, in light of the ProPublica report, shared his insight on how things were for the billionaire. Replying to his tweets, he said that he will keep paying income taxes in California "proportionate to my time in the state". While responding to another user, Musk said that his primary home is an accommodation he has rented from SpaceX in Boca Chica which is worth around $50K.

Image: AP/MSKPANNA/Twitter/WatneyCooper/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.