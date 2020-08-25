Doctor Shares Pic Of Wrinkled Hand From Wearing PPE For Long Hours; Netizens Salute Him

In a heartbreaking post, a doctor’s wrinkled hand from wearing the medical gloves for long hours while treating COVID-19 patients has left netizens emotional. A Delhi based medic Dr. Syed Faizan Ahmad took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of his sore and pale hand, appearing to be numb working overtime, partially due to the humid climate. In the caption, the medic wrote that it was a glimpse of what happens when medics wore PPE in a humid climate, saying, that he had been profusely sweating.

The picture instantly triggered responses from netizens who thanked the medic for his relentless service in such dire times of crisis. Several others expressed sadness at the challenges the healthcare workers faced while treating the coronavirus patients. Many wishes poured in for the doctors, as many others shared the photos of their hands, all similar to Dr. Faizan. “Words fall short of the spectacular effort being put in by saviours like you. The humanity will always remain indebted to you for this,” a user wrote, expressing gratitude. “Use powder-free nitrile gloves they are better than the regular gloves,” advised another. “can’t even imagine your Situation, God bless you, Doctor,” said the third. The image has since accumulated over 19,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets.

Oh my God. The kind of service you people are doing for the mankind, this I am sure is how the hand of God also looks like.

A million salutes to all healthcare professionals — Nutan Batra Malik (@NutanBatra) August 25, 2020

Mine pic.twitter.com/d3G4tJpMlM — rashid jorvee - stay home, stay safe. (@Rashid_Jorvee) August 24, 2020

Respect

🙏 — Aishwary Verma (@AishwaryVerma9) August 24, 2020

Respect ❤🐰 — SEHRISH (@SehrishLone) August 24, 2020

Contribution of medics makes India proud

Earlier, the Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had lauded the efforts of the medics and the frontline workers in their brave fight against the COVID-19 at the inauguration of CII’s 12th MedTech Global Summit in Delhi. In a live-streamed Facebook address, he said that the contributions by the doctors and the paramedical staff was immense and makes the entire country extremely proud and thankful. The efforts of the medical staff have made the entire country really proud," Goyal said.

Addressing the 12th CII MedTech Global Summithttps://t.co/HzR4VKU2GZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 20, 2020

