COVID Still Here: Disappointed Netizens Share Memes On 'My Plans Vs Delta Variant'

Due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire globe was under lockdown (partial/full) since the previous year. Keeping away from the society and staying at home has completely disrupted everyone's travel plans. Yet, still, now this virus is interrupting people's joy even this year. As the World Health Organization verified that the ‘Delta' form of Covid-19, which was initially sequenced in India during the second wave, has spread to 135 nations in the first week of August. The development of this extremely infectious Delta variety is causing a dramatic increase in the number of infections aross the countries.

According to research published in June, the Delta variant became the prevalent form in India recently due to its enhanced capacity to leap to new hosts. The discovery demonstrates that the virus's distinctive collection of mutations makes it more infectious leading to higher and bigger coronavirus breakouts.

It might imply that even after two doses of vaccination, one might still be prone to getting infected with the virus and suffering serious side effects. As a result, this has spilled water on the plans which people are making in the following days. Out of frustration, people are storming memes on social media where they are describing their plans and how those are turning into a disaster. On Twitter, people are sharing contradicting images which are quite chucklesome. One will find those hilarious but it is quite painful thinking about when their “plan goes wrong”.

More about the 'My Plans vs Delta Variant' meme

One of the Twitter users shared an image of a cookie box filled with cookies and captioned it as “my fall plans”, but on the other side, he shared the same cookie box contains knitting materials, captioning it “the Delta Variant”, stating how his plan has been deceived by the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Check out some funny meme:

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/FmPS4tyVPn — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) August 12, 2021

My fall plans: The delta variant: pic.twitter.com/nLczlXsP1G — Central Track (@Central_Track) August 11, 2021

what do y’all think of mine pic.twitter.com/cx0QGci38G — south of heaven 🔥 (@6illuminaughty9) August 12, 2021

My Fall Plans. The Delta Variant. pic.twitter.com/l0i2CcovAL — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BLM #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) August 11, 2021

My plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/kmOhCgho0s — Sai K (@AkriPasta) August 11, 2021

my fall plans // the delta variant pic.twitter.com/wTkdyawCwd — kang stan account (@lord0fthunder) August 11, 2021

my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/Z8sUJeKVwK — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) August 12, 2021

According to WHO's Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update dated August 3, the worldwide new cases number has been rising for over a month, with even more than 4 million cases recorded in the previous week.

This upward pattern may be linked to significant rises in the Eastern Mediterranean which had nearly 37% and Western Pacific regions with 33% increases in the previous week. Whereas the South-East Asia region saw a 9% gain, with almost 64,000 fatalities recorded this week.

Image: @Carlos_Film/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.