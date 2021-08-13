Last Updated:

COVID Still Here: Disappointed Netizens Share Memes On 'My Plans Vs Delta Variant'

Out of frustration, people are storming social media with memes, describing their plans and how they are turning into a disaster due to the Delta Variant

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
COVID, Netizens, Delta Variant

Image: @Carlos_Film/Twitter


Due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire globe was under lockdown (partial/full) since the previous year.  Keeping away from the society and staying at home has completely disrupted everyone's travel plans. Yet, still, now this virus is interrupting people's joy even this year. As the World Health Organization verified that the ‘Delta' form of Covid-19, which was initially sequenced in India during the second wave, has spread to 135 nations in the first week of August. The development of this extremely infectious Delta variety is causing a dramatic increase in the number of infections aross the countries. 

According to research published in June, the Delta variant became the prevalent form in India recently due to its enhanced capacity to leap to new hosts. The discovery demonstrates that the virus's distinctive collection of mutations makes it more infectious leading to higher and bigger coronavirus breakouts.  

It might imply that even after two doses of vaccination, one might still be prone to getting infected with the virus and suffering serious side effects. As a result, this has spilled water on the plans which people are making in the following days. Out of frustration, people are storming memes on social media where they are describing their plans and how those are turning into a disaster. On Twitter, people are sharing contradicting images which are quite chucklesome. One will find those hilarious but it is quite painful thinking about when their “plan goes wrong”.  

READ | Twig lookalike insect breaks internet, netizens baffled at 'creation' as video goes viral

More about the 'My Plans vs Delta Variant' meme

One of the Twitter users shared an image of a cookie box filled with cookies and captioned it as “my fall plans”, but on the other side, he shared the same cookie box contains knitting materials, captioning it “the Delta Variant”, stating how his plan has been deceived by the COVID-19 Delta variant. 

Check out some funny meme: 

 

 

According to WHO's Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update dated August 3, the worldwide new cases number has been rising for over a month, with even more than 4 million cases recorded in the previous week.  

This upward pattern may be linked to significant rises in the Eastern Mediterranean which had nearly 37% and Western Pacific regions with 33% increases in the previous week. Whereas the South-East Asia region saw a 9% gain, with almost 64,000 fatalities recorded this week.    

READ | Netizens’ heart viral video of playful Mama lion with her curious cub; watch here

Image: @Carlos_Film/Twitter

READ | 'Prince of Calcutta' Sourav Ganguly's picture with Geoffrey Boycott at Lord's goes viral
READ | Viral video shows Chinese officials locking residents inside houses amid Delta surge
READ | Siberian Husky Nikolas shows off his 'opera skills'; netizens go gaga over viral video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND