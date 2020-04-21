COVIDIOT To Quarantini: Here Are Some Popular Coronavirus-related Terms

Coronavirus outbreak has changed many things around the world as experts suggest that social distancing and wearing face masks at public places are going to become new norms in many countries after the pandemic is over. Ever since the lockdown has begun, several new coronavirus-related words have entered people's vocabulary, the most popular one being 'COVIDIOT'. There are other words like Quarantini, Zumping, WFH, Coronaspeck, Covidient, Zoom-bombing, Virtual-happy Hour that have also become popular at the time of lockdown.

COVIDIOT: It is a combination of two words - COVID and IDIOT and it is being used for people who are violating coronavirus preventive measures.

Covidient: It is the opposite of COVIDIOT, it is used for people who are obediently following the lockdown orders.

Quarantini: It is again a combination of two words like COVIDIOT and Covidient. Quarantini means martini that people drink at home during the quarantine.

Zumping: Zoom app has become one of the most used video conferencing platforms since the lockdown began and Zumping and Zoom-bombing are related to that. Zumping is when someone dumps their partner over Zoom, while Zoom-bombing means when an uninvited guest joins a group chat.

Virtual-Happy Hour: It means meeting friends and family over video conferencing and drinking with them since lockdown has made it impossible to go out and meet someone over a drink.

Coronaspeck: It is being used to refer to the weight gain amid the lockdown as people are unable to go out and sweat like they did before the pandemic.

WFH: It is an abbreviation for work from home and is being widely used by working-class people from across the globe.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 2.48 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,70,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Other countries that are currently the worst affected are Italy, Spain, France, Iran, and the United Kingdom, where the death toll has surpassed 16,000 mark each.

(Image Credit: AP)



