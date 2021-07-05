Cute Dog Learns How To Take A Dip In The Pool, Video Goes Viral; Watch

A viral video of a dog learning how to swim is earning a lot of reactions from users since it was shared on Reddit. Watching this cute doggy climb the stairs and paddle away in the water will surely melt your Monday blues. The super cute furry mate can be seen enjoying a fresh swim in the backyard of his home. In the former part of the video, you can feel how happy it is as it waggles its tail while climbing up the ladder. Shared on Reddit, the video is surely making viewers go ‘aww’ every second.

The video, posted by ‘u/haresmiles’ was uploaded on a Reddit handle named ‘r/www’ with the caption “Dog learned how to get into the pool.” Take a look at the viral video.

The clip was shared on Reddit on July 4 and went viral within 6 hours of its upload. It has garnered over 8.7k views and 99% upvotes. Moreover, it also has about 124 comments with Redditors confirming that they watched the video till the end to ensure that the dog got out safely. “I watched till the end to see if it could get out,” wrote one user. The video is apparently taken in the backyard of the dog owner's place where this cute black and white doggo is seen beating the heat.

However, there were few users who expressed concern over leaving unattended pets in the pool. “Yeah I was super worried, hope unsupervised swims aren’t a thing please be careful doggo,” wrote a user. Nevertheless, people were satisfied that the doggy learned to swim and got out safe and happy.

