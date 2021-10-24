Last Updated:

Dabur Ad On 'Karwa Chauth' Features Same-sex Relationship, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

The ad for Dabur’s Fem Bleach showed a lesbian couple getting ready for their first 'Karwa Chauth' using the company's face bleaching product.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Dabur

Image: Twitter


Consumer goods giant Dabur found itself in the midst of a massive controversy after it released an advertisement on ‘Karwa Chauth’ depicting a same-sex relationship. The ad for Dabur Fem Bleach showed a lesbian couple getting ready for their first 'Karwa Chauth' using the company's face bleaching product. During their preparations, an older woman encourages them and hands them red sarees, which are typically worn by married women on the occasion. The two engage in a discussion over why they are keeping the 'Karwa Chauth fasts. 

In the next scene, it is revealed that they are each other's partners as they stand opposite across each other with a sieve and a thali. The two then move on to give each other water to break their fast and then touch the older woman's feet for blessings. 

Shortly after its release, the advertisement became the talk of the town drawing in mixed responses. While some praised the otherwise safe Dabur for being progressive and giving a platform to the LGBTQ+ community, others questioned why 'inclusive' messages had to be promoted only via Hindu festivals. There were also sections of social media that slammed the brand for promoting a fairness product in this day-and-age, while others criticized the association of the LGBTQ+ community with Karwa Chauth calling it a 'regressive' festival. Netizens complained that the ad was a 'khichdi' of too many ideas, and failed to deliver the message correctly.

READ | Dabur plant to come up at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh

Netizens React: 

 

READ | Dabur eyes growing business in South India; to launch region-specific products
READ | Anita Hassanandani shares Dabur's 'Vocal for local’ clip; says 'In love with this video'
READ | Dabur Immune India aims at spreading awareness & strengthening India's Immunity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Dabur, Karwa Chauth, Dabur Fem
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com