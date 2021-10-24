Dabur Ad On 'Karwa Chauth' Features Same-sex Relationship, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

Consumer goods giant Dabur found itself in the midst of a massive controversy after it released an advertisement on ‘Karwa Chauth’ depicting a same-sex relationship. The ad for Dabur Fem Bleach showed a lesbian couple getting ready for their first 'Karwa Chauth' using the company's face bleaching product. During their preparations, an older woman encourages them and hands them red sarees, which are typically worn by married women on the occasion. The two engage in a discussion over why they are keeping the 'Karwa Chauth fasts.

In the next scene, it is revealed that they are each other's partners as they stand opposite across each other with a sieve and a thali. The two then move on to give each other water to break their fast and then touch the older woman's feet for blessings.

Shortly after its release, the advertisement became the talk of the town drawing in mixed responses. While some praised the otherwise safe Dabur for being progressive and giving a platform to the LGBTQ+ community, others questioned why 'inclusive' messages had to be promoted only via Hindu festivals. There were also sections of social media that slammed the brand for promoting a fairness product in this day-and-age, while others criticized the association of the LGBTQ+ community with Karwa Chauth calling it a 'regressive' festival. Netizens complained that the ad was a 'khichdi' of too many ideas, and failed to deliver the message correctly.

Netizens React:

Why so much hype about #DaburAd ? Aren't we should be the most progressive one? We follow Dharma not some Abrahamic religion to cry over such things. Homosexuality was mentioned on many old Hindu texts. And now it's allowed by our constitution too. #Dabur — Pranjeet Hazarika 🇮🇳 (@Pranjeethz) October 24, 2021

#BoycottFem

Fem and Dabur could have done this ad with dragging Hindu religion in it.. — BIJEESH (@BIJEESHV) October 24, 2021

There's nothing wrong with someone, whose sexual orientation is different from that of the majority.



But, ever wondered why such kind of woke experiments are being deliberately done only with Hindu festivals & traditions?#BoycottDabur#BoycottFem#DaburAd#Dabur#KarwaChauth https://t.co/bsG5eSMIfb — Abhimanyu 🇮🇳 (@__Abhimanyu__) October 24, 2021

Love is love but first you need to be fair skinned

- fem/dabur https://t.co/ivXg3v8Cuf — arcy ⚓︎ (@johnnyswifee) October 23, 2021

This was at Best a Khichadi SELF GOAL Ad by Dabur 😂 Angered Hindus for stuрid LGBTQ angle , Woke LGBTQ are Fuming coz Karwa Chauth doesnt fit in their books & Then to top it "Fairness" Canceled by all 😂😂 — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 23, 2021