Dancing Baby, World's First Viral Meme From 90s, Is Getting New Look; All You Need To Know

One of the core memories of every 90s and 2000s baby is forwarding chain emails with an adorably disturbing dancing baby animation attached to it. The image of a low-resolution toddler dancing in white pants plagued the millennials and continued to bother them till the early 2000s. However, it quickly became a phenomenon and emblematic of the future of animation and meme culture.

After nearly 25 years, the Dancing Baby is set to make its return. But this time, it will be getting a new update. Moreover, in the truest nature of the new-age social networking culture, it will be released as NFTS or non-fungible tokens.

Dancing Baby to get a new update

One of the world's first viral memes, the Dancing Baby is getting a new update. If the baby was alive, it would have been 26-years-old. This little piece of information was provided to grasp the number of years that have passed since this viral phenomenon. This year, the animators of Dancing Baby decided to give a major 3D makeover by giving it a new update.

The original creators of the popular GIF, Michael Girard, Robert Lurye and John Chadwick joined hands with Vienna-based creative group HFA-Studio to release the newly updated sets of Dancing Babies as NFTs. The announcement of the same was done via HFA-Studio's social media handle.

As per the new video shared by the animators on their social media, the Dancing Baby appears in high-resolution, his facial features clearly visible and more realistic than the original one.

Taking to their Instagram a few months ago, HFA-Studio announced the news of their plans to give an update to their legendary Dancing Baby loop video by writing, ''Dating back to 1996, the dancing baby is one of the first viral videos in the history of the internet and also widely recognized to be the internet's first meme. Out of nowhere, the Dancing Baby was everywhere. E-mail chains and websites made the Dancing Baby spread like wildfire, but it was its transfer to mainstream media and the broader entertainment industry that turned it into a cultural phenomenon.''

Image: Instagram/@noeloquence