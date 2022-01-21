David Warner Copies Allu Arjun's Dance From 'Pushpa: The Rise' & Gets Actor's Reply; Watch

Actor Allu Arjun starrer action flick Pushpa: The Rise, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, emerged as one of the biggest films of the year as it collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office. From its high octane action to addictive songs, the film proved to be a complete package for the fans as it raised the expectations for its upcoming sequel. Songs from the film like Oo Antava and Saami Saami also took the internet by storm as many participated in the fun challenge with their friends.

The craze of Pushpa: The Rise and Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj has managed to transcend borders as Australian cricketer David Warner took part in the trending dance challenge. His post quickly gained a reply from the South film superstar as he was left impressed by the cricketer's moves.

David Warner recreates Allu Arjun's dance from Pushpa

Taking to his Instagram on January 21, the 35-year-old cricketer shared a video of him copying the popular dance step from the song Srivalli. Warner managed to perfectly recreate the shoulder dance, however, he stumbles during performing the step resulting in his footwear coming off. He quickly recovers and completes the challenge.

Additionally, he recreated one of the iconic moves from Allu Arjun's character which was accompanied by the dialogue, ''Thaggedhe Le''. He shared the post with the caption, ''#pushpa what’s next??''

Actor Allu Arjun was quick to reply to the cricketer as he appeared amused by his quirks. He commended a series of laughing emojis along with thumbs up and fire emojis. Fans shared his enthusiasm as one netizen wrote, ''Hahahaa giving @khaleelahmed13 good competition bro 😂😂😂 see you struggling with your flip flops 😂''

David Warner's latest post came as a promise to his fans he made earlier when he shared a snap of the 39-year-old actor with the caption, ''Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ?? #dance #india'' He received an overwhelmingly positive response from his Indian followers. Prior to this post, the actor had shared fan edits from the film where his face was morphed on Pushpa Raj's body during a dance sequence. His hilarious posts had also earned a comment from cricketer Virat Kohli who wrote, ''Mate are you ok?'' with a laughing emoji.

Image: Instagram/@davidwarner31/only.alluarjun