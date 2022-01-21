Last Updated:

David Warner Copies Allu Arjun's Dance From 'Pushpa: The Rise' & Gets Actor's Reply; Watch

Allu Arjun's latest action flick Pushpa: The Rise started many dance trends on social media and even Australian cricketer David Warner was not spared from it.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
David Warner

Image: Instagram/@davidwarner31/only.alluarjun


Actor Allu Arjun starrer action flick Pushpa: The Rise, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, emerged as one of the biggest films of the year as it collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office. From its high octane action to addictive songs, the film proved to be a complete package for the fans as it raised the expectations for its upcoming sequel. Songs from the film like Oo Antava and Saami Saami also took the internet by storm as many participated in the fun challenge with their friends. 

The craze of Pushpa: The Rise and Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj has managed to transcend borders as Australian cricketer David Warner took part in the trending dance challenge. His post quickly gained a reply from the South film superstar as he was left impressed by the cricketer's moves. 

David Warner recreates Allu Arjun's dance from Pushpa

Taking to his Instagram on January 21, the 35-year-old cricketer shared a video of him copying the popular dance step from the song Srivalli. Warner managed to perfectly recreate the shoulder dance, however, he stumbles during performing the step resulting in his footwear coming off. He quickly recovers and completes the challenge.

READ | David Warner can't get enough of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'; asks fans' opinion on dance moves

Additionally, he recreated one of the iconic moves from Allu Arjun's character which was accompanied by the dialogue, ''Thaggedhe Le''. He shared the post with the caption, ''#pushpa what’s next??''

READ | IPL: David Warner provides details on sacking as SRH captain; 'What hurt me the most...'

Actor Allu Arjun was quick to reply to the cricketer as he appeared amused by his quirks. He commended a series of laughing emojis along with thumbs up and fire emojis. Fans shared his enthusiasm as one netizen wrote, ''Hahahaa giving @khaleelahmed13 good competition bro 😂😂😂 see you struggling with your flip flops 😂''

READ | 'He has just become a father': David Warner has his say on Kohli's poor form with the bat

David Warner's latest post came as a promise to his fans he made earlier when he shared a snap of the 39-year-old actor with the caption, ''Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ?? #dance #india'' He received an overwhelmingly positive response from his Indian followers. Prior to this post, the actor had shared fan edits from the film where his face was morphed on Pushpa Raj's body during a dance sequence. His hilarious posts had also earned a comment from cricketer Virat Kohli who wrote, ''Mate are you ok?'' with a laughing emoji. 

READ | David Warner shares throwback pictures with Usman Khawaja from his childhood

Image: Instagram/@davidwarner31/only.alluarjun

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: David Warner, Allu Arjun, Indian
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com