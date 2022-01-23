Actor Allu Arjun starrer action film Pushpa: The Rise, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, has emerged as one of the biggest films of the year while receiving love from all across the globe. The film that has earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office is a hit among the fans for its high octane action to addictive songs. The craze of the film has transcended borders after Australian cricketer David Warner took part in the trending dance challenge. After him, his children also joined the bandwagon and grooved on one of the tracks Saami Saami.

Apart from Saami Saami, the other two tracks from the film such as Oo Antava and Srivalli have been receiving love from the people. After David Warner tried his hands on the viral Pushpa challenge, his daughters also joined the trend. His daughters Ivy Mae Warner, Isla Rose Warner, and Indi Rae Warner can be seen grooving on Pushpa’s hit song Saami Saami.

David Warner's daughters perform on Pushpa's song

The video begins with his three daughters grooving on the peppy track in the backyard of their house. Clad in their swimsuit, the three can be seen beautifully dancing on the song while flaunting their moves. David captioned the video and wrote, “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1.” Fans were quick to react to the video while sending their love. One of the users wrote, “Isla has my heart,” while another user wrote, “Mini Warners.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ David Warner loves Indian culture that makes me proud to be an Indian. We love you 3000.”

Earlier, David Warner recreated one of the iconic moves from Allu Arjun's character which was accompanied by the dialogue, ''Thaggedhe Le''. He shared the post with the caption, ''#pushpa what’s next??'' David Warner's latest post came as a promise to his fans he made earlier when he shared a snap of the 39-year-old actor with the caption, ''Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ?? #dance #india''

IMAGE: Instagram/AlluArjunOnline/davidwarner31