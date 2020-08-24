Good News: Delhi-based Farmer Buys Flight Tickets To Bring Back 20 Workers From Bihar

During the month of May, a Delhi based mushroom farmer, Pappan Singh, had sent 10 of his workers to their home state Bihar by plane amid the coronavirus lockdown. Reports suggest that Pappan Singh has now booked air tickets for them as well as 10 other migrant labourers to return. The workers have been working with him for more than 20 years.

Delhi based farmer gets back him workers from Bihar

According to the reports, the tickets are worth Rs 1 Lakh and out of the 20 farmers, 10 will come first on August 27. These 10 farmers will start working at Delhi’s Tigipur village with Pappan Singh. Naveen Ram, who is one of the workers from Bihar’s Samastipur district told PTI that he is excited to travel by plane but he is nervous too as it was his first time in May. He said, “If we wait for trains, we cannot do mushroom farming this season, which starts in August. When we told our 'malik' (employer) about this, he said that he will book flight tickets for us so that there is no delay”. Naveen said that he tried booking train tickets but they were not available for another one and a half months.

Reports suggest that Pappan Singh has made all arrangements for the workers to reach Patna Airport. Pappan Singh reportedly said that he will be doing mushroom farming only on 1 acre land this year. Usually he covers an area of 3 acres with his mushrooms plantation. He told PTI that the old stock of mushrooms is still with suppliers as the markets have been shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. Talking about his workers, he said that he treats him like his family. He added, “I have an emotional attachment with my workers and that is why I have booked their air tickets so that they can earn their livelihood while working here”.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)

