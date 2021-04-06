Delhi Shop Sells Chocolate Paan Wrapped In 'pure Gold' For Rs 600, See How It Is Made

A store in Delhi has gained a lot of popularity for its exclusive dish termed as ‘pure gold paan’. Yamu’s Panchayat is a shop in Connaught Place and it is known for the special gold paan variety it is selling. The official Instagram handle of the outlet recently shared an IGTV video where a worker is telling what goes behind in the making of their very special dish- raffaelo gold paan. As per the caption of the video, the special dish is sold at a price of Rs 600.

Paan wrapped in pure gold

The nearly 4 minutes long IGTV begins with the woman explaining how chlorophyll is helpful. Further into the video, the woman can be seen applying the chuna on the leaf. After that she applied a mixture of brown chutney and added khushboo. This is being done to enhance the aroma. This is followed by a spoon-full of grated coconut, fennel seeds, dry dates. Then she reveals the magic ingredient, which is Gulkand. It is then mixed with it and for the last step, the prepared paan is garnished with raffaelo. The paan is folded in a ‘pure gold’ varq.

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 8.3K views. In the comment section, one Instagram user wrote, "Best". Another person wrote, "Amazed with her sells women skills". In the caption, the uploader wrote, "This is raffaelo gold paan worth 600rs and is available only at yamuspanchayat, connaught place".

Flying dosa

Earlier, flying dosa from the streets of Mumbai became trending on the internet. Uploaded on Facebook handle, ‘Street Food Recipes’, the video showed the entire process of making the dosa and then how he flies the dosa straight from the skillet to the plate. The video has left the netizens divided. While few think this is a ‘crazy’ way of serving food, others think that this is wrong and food should be respected. The nearly four-minute long video begins with a few clips where the vendor cuts the dosa into little pieces and tosses them through the air, right into the plate. Further into the video, we see the entire process, where the vendor begins with spreading the batter on the skillet. After the base is prepared, he adds on some masala and filling and then spreads it on the entire base.

(Image Credits: Instagram/yamuspanchayat_official)