'Did It Hurt?' Meme Trend Turns Old Pickup Line Into Hilarious But Brutal Jokes

Rehashed versions of a decades-old pick-up line, ‘Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven’, has now become the latest meme trend. Twitter users started giving their own spin to the popular line and turned it into a much more accurate version - a line one could relate to. While the first part of the question - “Did it hurt?” - was retained, the second part is changed by users, replacing “fall from heaven” with hilarious alternatives.

Netflix, Instagram join the trend

The memes on Twitter range from hilarious to cathartic. The latest internet trend has even been joined by several brands, including Instagram and Swiggy. While Instagram teased their users and said that a photo of an egg was the most liked picture on their platform, despite the users’ attempts to look the best for the posts. Swiggy, on the other hand, referred to the age-old question of whether pineapple is a legitimate pizza topping.

Did it hurt? When you realised pineapple on pizza actually tastes kinda nice? — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 31, 2021

did it hurt? when an egg got more likes than you? — Instagram (@instagram) August 31, 2021

Did it hurt? When she called you dai thambi? pic.twitter.com/oXtdAQmRl7 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) August 31, 2021

did it hurt? when you got handed the player 2 controller — Xbox (@Xbox) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you checked your phone but it was us, not her — Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) September 1, 2021

Netizens’ new versions ranged from feeling good when an email ‘found you well’ to when you majored in Arts. One user wrote, “did it hurt? When the email found you well?” Another said, “Did it hurt? When you majored in Psychology while struggling with mental illness?”; “did it hurt? when you created fake scenarios in your head,” added a third.

did it hurt? when the version u created of me in ur head didnt align with who i really am — pizzarina sbarro (@tillamundo) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you started working and realizing that you’ll have to spend the next 40+ years of your life doing this? — sher🥺 (@sherrysworld) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when august slipped away into a moment in time? — irene (vacation version) (@enerianna) August 30, 2021

Did it hurt? When you saw yourself in the front facing camera — Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you came back to reality after immersing yourself in the fake scenario you created in your head pic.twitter.com/9EcmCORqj5 — 𝑉𝑒𝑒 (@cosmicsolace) August 31, 2021

did it hurt? when you fell from the milk crates — Alex “Little Nut” Dobrenko (@Dobrenkz) August 30, 2021

Did it hurt? When Charlie bit you? — Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) August 30, 2021

(Image: Twitter)