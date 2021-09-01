Last Updated:

'Did It Hurt?' Meme Trend Turns Old Pickup Line Into Hilarious But Brutal Jokes

Rehashed versions of a decades-old pick-up line, ‘Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven’, has now become the latest meme trend on Twitter.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Did It Hurt

IMAGE: TWITTER


Rehashed versions of a decades-old pick-up line, ‘Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven’, has now become the latest meme trend. Twitter users started giving their own spin to the popular line and turned it into a much more accurate version - a line one could relate to. While the first part of the question -  “Did it hurt?” - was retained, the second part is changed by users, replacing “fall from heaven” with hilarious alternatives. 

Netflix, Instagram join the trend

The memes on Twitter range from hilarious to cathartic. The latest internet trend has even been joined by several brands, including Instagram and Swiggy. While Instagram teased their users and said that a photo of an egg was the most liked picture on their platform, despite the users’ attempts to look the best for the posts. Swiggy, on the other hand, referred to the age-old question of whether pineapple is a legitimate pizza topping. 

Netizens’ new versions ranged from feeling good when an email ‘found you well’ to when you majored in Arts. One user wrote, “did it hurt? When the email found you well?” Another said, “Did it hurt? When you majored in Psychology while struggling with mental illness?”; “did it hurt? when you created fake scenarios in your head,” added a third. 

READ | After 'Navarasa' release on Netflix, netizens trend #BanNetflix on Twitter; here is why

(Image: Twitter)

READ | Afghanistan To Sanction Pakistan? Netizens slam proxy war, trend #SanctionPakistan
READ | 'It's ridiculous': Adil Hussain on #BoycottRadhikaApte trend over 'Parched' intimate scene
READ | BTS Army makes #WeDemandApology, #StopAsianHate trend in India after Spanish podcast
READ | Deepika Padukone revisits journey from childhood until now in THIS new internet trend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND